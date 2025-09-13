Menu icon
Luke Littler at the World Matchplay
Luke Littler at the World Matchplay

Darts results: Luke Littler wins both matches to advance to final day of World Series Finals

By Sporting Life
Darts
Sat September 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Luke Littler didn't have things all his own way on day two of the World Series of Darts Finals, but emerged with his title credentials only stronger.

The 18-year-old trailed four times against Simon Whitlock only to show all his class with a vital break before winning 6-4, then appeared in deep trouble when 3-0 down to Jonny Clayton but again came through to win by the same scoreline.

Clayton could do little to stop Littler getting on the board but missed darts to lead 4-1, then more later in the match when seemingly set to force a deciding leg.

It took Littler eight match darts to seal the deal but only after Clayton had missed double top on the high side with four darts in a row and then three more darts at double, Littler stepping in to end the agony on double eight.

Littler averaged under 100 in both matches but escaped and heads into Sunday's finish as a warm favourite.

Some feel that Gerwyn Price is the only obstacle standing in his way in the bottom half of the draw and Price was ruthless in defeat of Danny Lauby Jr before overcoming Raymond van Barneveld in a tighter affair.

By contrast the form of Luke Humphries has been a step or two below where most would expect it, but he could draw confidence from a 102 average in a 6-4 victory over Kevin Doets.

Josh Rock thrashed Danny Noppert 6-0 and Chris Dobey progressed with two easy wins, but the game of the night came when Michael van Gerwen edged out Rob Cross 6-5.

There was never more than a leg between the pair but it was van Gerwen who prevailed with a break of throw in the deciding leg, taking out 122 on the bullseye with Cross waiting on a two-dart finish.

2025 Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals

Saturday September 13
Afternoon Session
First Round x8

  • Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
  • Ross Smith 6-4 Jonny Tata
  • Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Cor Dekker
  • Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
  • Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
  • Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
  • Dave Chisnall 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Evening Session
Second Round

  • Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta
  • Josh Rock 6-0 Danny Noppert
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Rob Cross
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
  • Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith
