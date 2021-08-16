The PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier saw four players secure places in the £300,000 tournament, which will take place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29-31.

Kuivenhoven and Zonneveld will compete on stage on front of a Dutch crowd in the event later this month after they impressed in Barnsley.

Kuivenhoven, a 33-year-old from Naaldwijk, enjoyed 5-1 wins over Daryl Gurney and Chris Dobey, and followed up a narrow win over Greece's John Michael with another nine-leg win in his deciding game, against Ryan Joyce.

Uitgeest's Zonneveld, 23, overcame Brendan Dolan in his decisive game to qualify, with the left-hander also impressing with a 107.61 average to defeat Mickey Mansell in one of five wins on the night.

King, who has been the runner-up in the Players Championship Finals and The Masters in the last year, defeated Damon Heta 5-3 in their decisive clash.

The veteran star also whitewashed Darius Labanauskas with another ton-plus average during the event as he sealed his spot in Amsterdam.

The fourth place went to Belgium's Kim Huybrechts, who defeated former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Adrian Lewis as he secured qualification - averaging 105 against the latter to follow a 104 average in seeing off Luke Woodhouse.

Zonneveld, King, Kuivenhoven and Huybrechts will enter the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals in the first round on Friday October 29, with the eight seeded players entering in the second round on Saturday October 30.

2021 Jack's World Series of Darts Finals

Tour card holder qualifier

Last 16

Niels Zonneveld 5-3 Mickey Mansell

Brendan Dolan 5-3 Martijn Kleermaker

Mervyn King 5-0 Darius Labanauskas

Damon Heta 5-0 Kai Fan Leung

Ryan Joyce 5-4 Florian Hempel

Maik Kuivenhoven 5-1 Chris Dobey

Kim Huybrechts 5-4 Luke Woodhouse

Adrian Lewis 5-2 Andrew Gilding

Last eight

Niels Zonneveld 5-3 Brendan Dolan

Mervyn King 5-3 Damon Heta

Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Ryan Joyce

Kim Huybrechts 5-1 Adrian Lewis

Jack's World Series of Darts Finals field

Invited players

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gary Anderson

Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton

Fallon Sherrock

Next four players from PDC Order of Merit

James Wade

Jose de Sousa

Michael Smith

Dave Chisnall

4x international invited players

Madars Razma

Krzysztof Ratajski

Gabriel Clemens

John Henderson

4x Dutch invited players

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Danny Noppert

Vincent van der Voort

Jeffrey de Zwaan