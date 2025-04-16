Darts results: Jonny Clayton triumphs at Players Championship 14

Clayton dispatched German newcomer Dominik Gruellich 8-2 in Tuesday’s Players Championship 14 showpiece, averaging 109.68 to secure the seventh Players Championship title of his career.

The Welsh number one produced ton-plus averages in six of his seven matches at the Autotron, conceding just 11 legs across the course of the afternoon.

“Today was a good day. I loved every second of it,” admitted Clayton, who boasted a tournament average of 103.59.

“Fair play to Dominik. He did brilliantly, but things went my way today, and hopefully it carries on going for the rest of the year.

“If I can find this form consistently, that would be brilliant. I’ll be dangerous then! I just take every tournament as it comes. When it doesn’t go well, you have to take it on the chin, but I will always keep trying”

Clayton’s opening round demolition of George Killington set the tone, and his 111.16 average in that contest was the highest of the day in Rosmalen.

Following successive 6-2 wins against Swedish duo Oskar Lukasiak and Jeffrey de Graaf, Clayton then powered through to the last eight with a 6-1 thumping of Michael van Gerwen.

There, the former Premier League champion stormed to a whitewash win over James Wade, before reeling off six straight legs from 3-1 down to breeze past Danny Noppert 7-3 in the semi-finals.

Clayton produced a similarly explosive burst against Gruellich, landing a brace of 11-darters and 121 checkouts in the latter stages to pocket the £15,000 top prize on Dutch soil.

Gruellich, meanwhile, was competing in his first senior PDC final, just weeks after clinching his maiden Winmau Development Tour title in Leicester.

The 23-year-old – who earned his PDC Tour Card in January – claimed the scalps of Daryl Gurney, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Michael Smith to cap off a breakthrough campaign.

Former World Champion Smith also impressed in Rosmalen, progressing to his second Players Championship semi-final of the year alongside Dutch number two Noppert.

Noppert’s compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode registered four consecutive ton-plus averages before succumbing to Gruellich in the last eight, with Wade, Ricardo Pietreczko and Mickey Mansell completing the quarter-final line-up.

Players Championship 14 also saw Ross Smith achieve perfection during his second round clash against France’s Thibault Tricole, after Wessel Nijman produced a perfect leg of his own in Monday’s event.

Following a treble-header of European Tour events in Munich, Graz and Sindelfingen over the coming weeks, the PDC ProTour season will resume in Hildesheim next month.

2025 Players Championship 14 results

Last 16

Dominik Gruellich 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Chris Dobey

Michael Smith 6-2 Darren Beveridge

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Danny Noppert 6-2 Jimmy van Schie

Mickey Mansell 6-5 Andreas Harrysson

James Wade 6-5 Martin Schindler

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-Finals

Dominik Gruellich 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael Smith 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Danny Noppert 6-1 Mickey Mansell

Jonny Clayton 6-0 James Wade

Semi-Finals

Dominik Gruellich 7-4 Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton 7-3 Danny Noppert

Final