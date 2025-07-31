Darts results: Jermaine Wattimena wins maiden PDC title at Players Championship 23

Wattimena has been a mainstay on the PDC ProTour throughout the last decade, and having succumbed in all six of his previous ranking finals, he created his own slice of history in Hildesheim.

The Dutchman becomes the third successive first-time title winner on the Players Championship circuit, with Bradley Brooks and Sebastian Bialecki also winning their maiden titles over recent weeks.

“I have finally won a title. This means so much to me,” reflected Wattimena, who was unable to hold back the tears post-match.

“After losing in five [ProTour] finals and a major final, now I have a title. I’m so, so happy!

“Lukas is a really good player. He’s one of the best in Germany. We both missed a lot of doubles, but thankfully it went my way.

“I have no words for this. I know I’m in good form. I wasn’t at my best in a couple of the games, but the only thing that counts is that I won the tournament!”

Wattimena averaged 103 and 104 in early wins over Jose de Sousa and Rob Owen, before taking out a 157 finish to defeat Gabriel Clemens 6-4 in a compelling third-round tie.

The European Championship runner-up then recorded back-to-back 6-4 victories over his compatriot Danny Noppert and Ryan Joyce to reach the last four, where he dispatched Brooks 7-2.

Wednesday’s showpiece against Wenig was dominated by missed doubles in the opening exchanges, as the German restored parity at four apiece to threaten a famous victory on home soil.

However, Wattimena restored his two-leg buffer with a crucial 106 finish in leg ten, before converting a brilliant 107 finish on tops to spark jubilant scenes of celebration.

Wenig also broke new ground on home soil, delivering a string of impressive displays to pocket the £10,000 runner-up prize and boost his hopes of World Darts Championship qualification.

The 30-year-old - featuring in his first Players Championship final – eased past Belgium’s Mario Vandenbogaerde in round one, before edging out Tom Bissell in a decider.

Wenig continued his charge with a trio of 6-2 victories against Jimmy van Schie, Daryl Gurney and Justin Hood respectively, averaging north of 101 against Van Schie.

The talented German then accounted for another Dutch star in a dramatic semi-final showdown, following up an 11-dart break with a clinical 109 kill to defeat Wessel Nijman in a decider.

Nijman performed superbly in his run to the last four, averaging almost 109 to win through a third round epic against Kim Huybrechts, before dumping out Ross Smith in the last eight.

Players Championship 21 winner Brooks also impressed in Hildesheim, landing ton-plus averages against Luke Woodhouse, William O’Connor and Gian van Veen prior to his defeat against Wattimena.

Earlier in the afternoon, Van Veen achieved perfection during his third round win over Ryan Meikle, before wrapping up a 6-2 success with a 111.68 average.

Ryan Joyce produced the performance of the day, however, averaging 114.03 in his remarkable 6-3 victory against Ireland’s Michael Flynn in the last 16.

Joyce was joined in the last eight by former European Champion Smith, emerging star Hood and former Premier League runner-up Mervyn King.

It was also a landmark day for Dennie Olde Kalter, who celebrated his first wins on the Players Championship circuit following a run of 20 consecutive first round defeats.

Olde Kalter broke his duck with victory over Jim Williams, while he also overcame Thibault Tricole and Ricky Evans before losing out to veteran star King in the last 16.

2025 Players Championship 23 results

Last 16

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Michael Flynn

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Danny Noppert

Mervyn King 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter

Bradley Brooks 6-4 Gian van Veen

Justin Hood 6-3 Andy Baetens

Lukas Wenig 6-2 Daryl Gurney

Ross Smith 6-3 Owen Bates

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Andreas Harrysson

Quarter-Finals

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Ryan Joyce

Bradley Brooks 6-3 Mervyn King

Lukas Wenig 6-2 Justin Hood

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Ross Smith

Semi-Finals

Jermaine Wattimena 7-2 Bradley Brooks

Lukas Wenig 7-6 Wessel Nijman

Final

Jermaine Wattimena 8-5 Lukas Wenig

Nine-Darter!

Gian van Veen hit a nine-darter in his third round tie against Ryan Meikle!