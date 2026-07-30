Darts results: Henry Coates wins maiden Players Championship title despite not having a PDC Tour Card

Coates - who came into the event as a top-up Challenge Tour player - incredibly raced to glory at Halle 39, downing Damon Heta 8-4 in an incredible final.

The 20-year-old struck a 12-dart leg to open the showpiece, before Heta responded with a 12-darter of his own and incredible 164 finish to show signs of one of the greatest ProTour finals in recent memory.

The Australian number one struck seven perfect darts before capping off a ten-darter to level proceedings again, before both players recorded another four-leg visit each - including a 130 finish from Heta - to keep the game level.

A third ton-plus finish in four legs for Heta kept the scores locked at 4-4, before Coates began to create daylight with a 12-dart break of throw to go two legs away from the title.

The young Englishman then took out a magnificent 88 checkout on the bullseye to create history in Hildesheim, finishing the match with a remarkable 104.88 average.

“This probably won’t sink in until next week,” admitted Coates, who joins Joe Murnan, Krzysztof Ratajski, Scott Williams and most recently Wesley Plaisier in October 2024 as a non-Tour Card Holder to win a PDC ranking title.

“Hopefully this is just the start. I’ve played for so many years and now the hard work and practice is paying off.

“Last time I played Damon it was my second ProTour event, just after I had won my first ProTour game, and I think he taught me a lesson beating me 6-0!

“I’m only a Challenge Tour player, but I’ll take what I’ve got!”

Earlier this year, Coates had reached the semi-final of Players Championship 20, where the 20-year-old missed three darts at tops against Ross Smith to seal his spot in the final.

Smith capitalised and won the last-leg decider before going on to win the title, but Coates admitted that his run to the last four in June was a crucial learning curve.

“That run last month gave me the confidence to know I’ve got the game to be here,” evaluated Coates, who ranks 12th on the Challenge Tour rankings and 20th on the Development Tour.

“Winning this now gives me even more confidence, and it’s a stepping stone in the right direction.

“I’ve now won a ProTour so we will see what comes next.

“To now have this title and hit that bull - I’m overwhelmed."

Coates kicked off his campaign with victory over Filip Bereza, before recording consecutive deciding-leg wins over Karel Sedlacek and Mervyn King.

In the last 16, the youngster stepped up his game, averaging over 104 to see off Bradley Brooks 6-4, before blistering beyond Christian Kist 6-0 with a 106.09 average to reach a second Players Championship semi-final of the year.

There, Coates - a winner on the Development Tour two years ago - defeated Swedish number one Jeffrey de Graaf 7-3 to reach a maiden ProTour final, where he blew away Heta to claim glory on German soil.

The win may prove a huge stepping stone for the young star, moving him into the first reserve spot for this year’s Players Championship events, while he now holds a provisional spot for the World Championship, Players Championship Finals and Grand Slam of Darts later this year.

Heta, meanwhile, was denied a first ProTour title of the year despite averaging over 106 in defeat to Coates.

The Australian number one won six of the last seven legs to defeat Dennie Olde Kalter 6-3, before bagging a routine win over Ted Evetts to reach the last 32.

Heta then averaged just shy of a ton to defeat Richard Veenstra 6-3, followed by a 6-4 triumph over Krzysztof Ratajski to reach a first Players Championship quarter-final of 2026.

The former World Cup winner then took care of the in-form Kevin Doets 6-2 with a stellar 105 average, before putting out Niko Springer 7-4 to reach a first ProTour final since last October, where he fell short to Coates in a stunning contest.

Springer had reached a second ProTour semi-final of the year with wins over Cam Crabtree, Beau Greaves and James Hurrell in the quarter-finals, who the German thrashed 6-0.

De Graaf also had a strong day in reaching the semi-finals, recording 103 and 106 averages against Scott Williams and Michael van Gerwen respectively en route to the last four.

Despite falling at the quarter-finals, Doets produced four ton-plus averages in his four victories, including three averages in excess of 108 against Jenson Walker, Justin Hood and Cristo Reyes.

Christian Kist, Max Hopp and James Hurrell rounded out the quarter-finalists, with Hurrell averaging north of 102 in seeing off Dave Chisnall in round three.

Top seed Wessel Nijman crashed out in round one to Darryl Pilgrim, with Martin Schindler and World Matchplay semi-finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode also suffering defeats at the first hurdle.

2026 Players Championship 25 results



Last 16

James Hurrell 6-4 Darryl Pilgrim

Niko Springer 6-3 Beau Greaves

Kevin Doets 6-1 Cristo Reyes

Damon Heta 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Henry Coates 6-4 Bradley Brooks

Christian Kist 6-5 Jim Long

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-5 Brendan Dolan

Max Hopp 6-0 Sietse Lap

Quarter-Finals

Niko Springer 6-0 James Hurrell

Damon Heta 6-2 Kevin Doets

Henry Coates 6-0 Christian Kist

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-1 Max Hopp

Semi-Finals

Damon Heta 7-4 Niko Springer

Henry Coates 7-3 Jeffrey de Graaf

Final