Darts results: Gian van Veen beats Brendan Dolan in Hungarian Darts Trophy

Gian van Veen preserved his hopes of securing BoyleSports World Grand Prix qualification with a 6-2 victory against Brendan Dolan in Friday's Hungarian Darts Trophy first round.

Dutch prospect Van Veen is one of the players bidding to snatch a place in the double-start event following this weekend's PDC European Tour event in Budapest, which is the final tournament before the cut-off for World Grand Prix spots. Van Veen led 2-0 and 4-1 before Dolan responded with an 11-darter, but Van Veen closed out the tie to set up a mouth-watering second round contest against World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall on Saturday. Van Veen will move into the provisional qualification places with victory over Aspinall, after Ricardo Pietreczko suffered a shock defeat against Host Nation Qualifier Nandor Major. Pietreczko, who currently occupies the final qualification spot, was beaten 6-4 by debutant Major, who won five of the last six legs to become the first ever Hungarian to win a match on the European Tour.

MAJOR MAKES HISTORY FOR HUNGARY! 🇭🇺



Nandor Major becomes the first ever Hungarian to win a match on the European Tour, sealing a dramatic 6-4 success against Ricardo Pietreczko!



That could be a huge blow to the German's World Grand Prix hopes...



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/rjqHGfhju5 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 22, 2023

Luke Woodhouse kept alive his hopes of snatching World Grand Prix qualification on Friday, as he sealed a 6-3 win over Hungary's Gabor Jagicza with a sensational 160 finish, to follow up an earlier 100 checkout to move through to face Rob Cross. Jermaine Wattimena kicked off Friday's action with a hard-fought win against Joe Murnan, pinning 50% of his attempts at double to set up a showdown against eighth seed Jonny Clayton on Saturday evening. The Dutchman could still secure a World Grand Prix place if he claims the Hungarian Darts Trophy title - having expressed his relief after securing a first European Tour win of 2023 at the sixth time of asking. Elsewhere, experienced star James Wade set up a tie with reigning Hungarian Darts Trophy champion Joe Cullen, courtesy of a hard-fought 6-3 win over Irish ace William O'Connor at the MVM Dome. Jose de Sousa will take on world champion Michael Smith in round two - but only after edging out Daryl Gurney in a decider, having missed nine match darts before finally closing out victory. Reigning European champion Ross Smith averaged 100 in an impressive 6-2 win over Welsh qualifier Robert Owen, setting up a clash with Michael van Gerwen on Saturday. Smith raced through the first five legs without reply, landing a 152 finish in the process, and after Owen posted a 121 combination to pull back a second leg, the Dover ace closed out the win in leg eight. Keane Barry also kicked off his campaign in style, racing to a 6-3 victory against Gabriel Clemens, despite the German number one crashing in five maximums in a high-scoring affair.

DYNAMITE DISPATCHES CLEMENS! 🇮🇪



Terrific display from Keane Barry, who rounds off Friday's first round action with an impressive 6-3 victory over Gabriel Clemens, as the German's miserable European Tour record in 2023 continues...



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/NomgE445Qd — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 22, 2023