Darts results: Charlie Manby wins maiden PDC title at Players Championship 31

Manby celebrated a milestone victory on a thrilling day of action at Maassport Den Bosch, producing a series of dominant displays to also confirm his qualification for next month’s Grand Slam of Darts.

The 21-year-old had not progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a PDC ranking event prior to Wednesday’s play, but he reaffirmed his burgeoning potential to pocket the £15,000 top prize on Dutch soil.

Manby opened his campaign in sparkling style, averaging 104 in his 6-1 demolition of Czechia’s Karel Sedlacek, before landing back-to-back 13-darters to complete a comeback win over Dennie Olde Kalter.

The Huddersfield youngster then followed up a 6-4 success against Adam Leek with an inspired 112.16 average against Dominik Gruellich, winning each of his last four legs in 12 darts to race into the last eight.

Manby later reeled off six consecutive legs from 3-0 adrift to sink Alan Soutar, although he was forced to survive a fightback of his own from Beau Greaves to prevail 7-5 in a compelling semi-final.

This set up a winner-takes-all clash against Kuivenhoven, and Manby punished a tentative start from the Dutchman to race into a seemingly unassailable five-leg lead.

Kuivenhoven provided brief resistance with back-to-back legs midway through the contest, only for Manby to reply with a brilliant three-leg burst of 14, 11 and 13-dart legs to wrap up a landmark win.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I’m literally lost for words here,” revealed Manby, who averaged 99.72 to topple Kuivenhoven in emphatic fashion.

“There are so many good players here, so it’s just crazy that I’ve actually done it.

“I knew I was definitely capable of doing what I did today and winning a title, but I’m over the moon.

“When I was leading against Beau in the semis, that’s when I had a bit of nerves, especially when she started coming back!

“I was gutted to lose out in the World Youth Championship semi-finals for the Grand Slam, but I’ve managed to actually qualify through this which is ten times better, so it’s great.”

Kuivenhoven was also vying to claim a maiden ranking title, and his run to a second Players Championship final of 2026 was further illustration of his impressive progress.

Having survived a major scare against Poland’s Filip Bereza in round one, Kuivenhoven produced his performance of the afternoon during his next assignment against Darius Labanauskas, averaging almost 104 to advance.

The 38-year-old then claimed the scalps of Mike De Decker and Dirk van Duijvenbode in the latter stages of the tournament, although his wait for an elusive PDC title continues.

Van Duijvenbode also produced a stellar showing on home soil, progressing to his second Players Championship semi-final of the season.

The World Matchplay semi-finalist averaged north of 106 in his opening round demolition of Mervyn King, while he later overturned a 5-3 deficit to deny Jeffrey de Graaf in the quarter-finals.

Van Duijvenbode succumbed in the last four alongside Beau Greaves, who performed magnificently at Maassport Den Bosch to climb up to seventh spot on the Players Championship rankings.

The Doncaster darter produced ton-topping averages in statement wins against Dutch duo Niels Zonneveld and Kevin Doets, launching an astonishing fightback from 5-2 down against the latter.

Doets’ appearance in a 14th Players Championship quarter-final of 2026 featured averages of 107 and 101 in wins over Darryl Pilgrim and Mickey Mansell respectively, while he also defeated his compatriot Michael van Gerwen for the second time inside six days.

De Graaf dumped out Dutch number one Gian van Veen and European Championship runner-up Martin Schindler in reaching the last eight, with Belgian number one Mike De Decker and Scottish star Alan Soutar completing the quarter-final line-up.

Earlier in the day, Spanish number one Cristo Reyes achieved perfection during his opening round drubbing of Cor Dekker - his second perfect leg in the space of three Players Championship events.

Elsewhere in Den Bosch, Nathan Aspinall was amongst the high-profile round one casualties, as Jermaine Wattimena, Damon Heta and Joe Cullen also bowed out at the first hurdle.

Players Championship 31 Results

Last 16

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Tommy Morris

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4 Martin Schindler

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Rob Owen

Mike De Decker 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Kevin Doets 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Beau Greaves 6-5 Keane Barry

Charlie Manby 6-3 Dominik Gruellich

Alan Soutar 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

Quarter-Finals

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jeffrey de Graaf

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-2 Mike De Decker

Beau Greaves 6-5 Kevin Doets

Charlie Manby 6-3 Alan Soutar

Semi-Finals

Maik Kuivenhoven 7-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Charlie Manby 7-5 Beau Greaves

Final