Darts results: Bradley Brooks wins his maiden senior PDC title with victory over Gerwyn Price

Bradley Brooks won his maiden PDC ProTour title with a sensational string of displays at Wednesday's Players Championship 21 in Leicester - and is now aiming to establish himself amongst the sport's elite stars.
The former World Youth Champion won back his PDC Tour Card in January, and made a huge impression as the stand-out performer at the Mattioli Arena to scoop the £15,000 top prize.
Brooks is now set for a return to the Paddy Power World Darts Championship in December - having made back-to-back appearances at London's Alexandra Palace prior to relinquishing his Tour Card.
The 25-year-old starred in Players Championship 21 with a series of high-quality performances as he reached his first Players Championship final.
Brooks averaged over 108 in each of his first two games - defeating William Borland and Chris Dobey - before then edging out Brendan Dolan and James Wade in deciding legs.
He then cruised past Josh Rock 6-1 in a quarter-final tie between former World Youth Champions, before coming from 3-0 and 6-5 down to edge out James Hurrell in the semis and set up a showdown against Gerwyn Price.
Brooks secured an early break of throw in a high-standard start to the final with a 13-darter as he opened up a key 3-1 lead - an advantage which he would never relinquish against the former World Champion.
Price hit back to trail 4-3, 5-4 and 6-5 - landing a 12-darter along the way - but crucially was never able to level, despite hitting five doubles from seven attempts.
Brooks finished 79 to move to the brink of victory at 7-5, and when Price uncharacteristically missed eight darts at doubles in the next leg, the Blackburn-born ace swooped to close out victory on tops.
"I'm lost for words," admitted Brooks. "This week I felt so comfortable in my own game and everything clicked today, so I'm over the moon.
"I treated the final like I had nothing to lose - I'm really happy with where I'd got today. Of course I want to win a ProTour and it shows what I'm doing is working."
Brooks had initially progressed from the JDC circuit to win his PDC Tour Card aged just 17, but feels he is now in a place to establish himself firmly amongst the sport's elite following his return to the professional circuit.
"I can't put into words how much it means to me," he added. "I'm proud - it's not only me but also my family and manager.
"They know how much I struggled when I lost my Tour Card last year, and if it wasn't for the people around me I wouldn't be where I am today.
"At the time it wasn't the best thing that ever happened to me, but I think having a year off made me want to come back and stay here.
"When I won my Tour Card back my aim was the Players Championship Finals and World Championship. Obviously I qualified for the World Masters at the start of the year, which showed me where I was in my game.
"I struggled a couple of times this year and I still have that bad game in me, but I think when I do get it right, I can mix it with the best in the room."
Price, last weekend's Superbet Poland Darts Masters winner, defeated Colin Osborne and Dimitri Van den Bergh in his opening two matches, and dropped only one leg in each of his next two victories against Daryl Gurney and Dave Chisnall.
He produced a finishing masterclass in his 6-2 quarter-final win over Krzysztof Ratajski, before seeing off Andrew Gilding 7-4 in the semis.
However, he was unable to land a fourth Players Championship victory of 2025 as Brooks claimed victory in Wednesday's decider.
Hurrell also impressed in Leicester as he reached a first Players Championship semi-final, seeing off World Youth Champion Gian van Veen and in-form Cameron Menzies during five victories on the day.
Gilding, meanwhile, fired in a 105 average to defeat Tuesday's PC20 winner Damon Heta in the last 16, and also averaged over a ton against Dom Taylor during his run to a fourth Players Championship semi-final of the year.
Ratajski had kept alive his hopes of snatching qualification for the Betfred World Matchplay in his run to the quarter-finals, but Price proved too strong to deny the Polish ace a Blackpool appearance.
Grand Slam of Darts runner-up Martin Lukeman's World Matchplay chances were ended in the third round against Dave Chisnall, while former Blackpool finalist Michael Smith's first round loss to Thibault Tricole sees him miss out on a Winter Gardens spot for the first time in 12 years.
Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode powered in his second Players Championship nine-darter of 2025 during his first round win over Jim Williams, following a trio of perfect legs in Tuesday's event.
2025 Players Championship 21
Last 16
- Kevin Doets 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
- James Hurrell 6-5 Cameron Menzies
- Bradley Brooks 6-5 James Wade
- Josh Rock 6-3 Ryan Meikle
- Andrew Gilding 6-2 Damon Heta
- Wesley Plaisier 6-5 Jonny Clayton
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Dave Chisnall
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Jamai van den Herik
Quarter-Finals
- James Hurrell 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Bradley Brooks 6-1 Josh Rock
- Andrew Gilding 6-5 Wesley Plaisier
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
Semi-Finals
- Bradley Brooks 7-6 James Hurrell
- Gerwyn Price 7-4 Andrew Gilding
Final
- Bradley Brooks 8-5 Gerwyn Price