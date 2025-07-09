Darts results: Bradley Brooks wins his maiden senior PDC title with victory over Gerwyn Price

Bradley Brooks won his maiden PDC ProTour title with a sensational string of displays at Wednesday's Players Championship 21 in Leicester - and is now aiming to establish himself amongst the sport's elite stars.

The former World Youth Champion won back his PDC Tour Card in January, and made a huge impression as the stand-out performer at the Mattioli Arena to scoop the £15,000 top prize. Brooks is now set for a return to the Paddy Power World Darts Championship in December - having made back-to-back appearances at London's Alexandra Palace prior to relinquishing his Tour Card. The 25-year-old starred in Players Championship 21 with a series of high-quality performances as he reached his first Players Championship final.

Brooks averaged over 108 in each of his first two games - defeating William Borland and Chris Dobey - before then edging out Brendan Dolan and James Wade in deciding legs. He then cruised past Josh Rock 6-1 in a quarter-final tie between former World Youth Champions, before coming from 3-0 and 6-5 down to edge out James Hurrell in the semis and set up a showdown against Gerwyn Price. Brooks secured an early break of throw in a high-standard start to the final with a 13-darter as he opened up a key 3-1 lead - an advantage which he would never relinquish against the former World Champion. Price hit back to trail 4-3, 5-4 and 6-5 - landing a 12-darter along the way - but crucially was never able to level, despite hitting five doubles from seven attempts. Brooks finished 79 to move to the brink of victory at 7-5, and when Price uncharacteristically missed eight darts at doubles in the next leg, the Blackburn-born ace swooped to close out victory on tops.

