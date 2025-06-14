The duo join an illustrious list of darts players to be awarded an MBE, with Fallon Sherrock and Keith Deller in recent year following the recognition given to Eric Bristow, John Lowe and Trina Gulliver, while Deta Hedman has also been awarded an OBE.

Dutch legends Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen have previously received the Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau from the King of the Netherlands - the Dutch equivalent of an MBE.

Teenage sensation Littler has enjoyed a whirlwind rise in the sport since reaching the 2023/24 World Darts Championship final in his debut in the event as a 16-year-old.

That run captured the imagination of global sports fans, and was bettered when he succeeded Humphries as World Champion in January 2025.

Littler had also won the 2024 Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts during an amazing first full year as a professional, and now sits in second place behind Humphries on the PDC Order of Merit.

The 18-year-old has also helped to inspire a new generation of young fans around the world, with global interest in the sport at an all-time high.

"This is an amazing and unexpected honour but one which I am very grateful for," said Littler.

"To receive a recognition like this is something I had never thought would be possible, and it is a proud moment.

"It's unbelievable what I've done for my sport; I'm happy, my family is happy and I can't wait to receive it.

"Congratulations to Luke Humphries on receiving an MBE too - he's a fantastic ambassador for darts, and although he's a rival, I can't wait to partner him in the World Cup this weekend."

Humphries, 30, made his initial breakthrough as the 2019 World Youth Champion, before taking glory in a PDC major event for the first time at the 2023 World Grand Prix.

He went on to win the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, rising to number one in the world rankings in the process, and also won last year's World Cup of Dart and, more recently, the 2025 Premier League.

"I'm extremely honoured and delighted to be receiving an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for services to darts," said Humphries.

"To be recognised by the King for what I have achieved, and also for my contribution to playing in and promoting the sport that I love, is something that I never thought possible, but I'm very grateful that it has become a reality.

"I have enjoyed the highest of highs in darts in becoming world number one and winning the biggest tournaments that the game has to offer, but to be awarded the MBE will rank alongside any of those achievements.

"I have to give a massive thanks to my fiancée Kayley, and my family, particularly my mum and dad, who have been a constant source of support over the years and helped make me the person that I am today.

"To say that I'm looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace is an understatement. To receive the MBE there with my family with me is something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life.

"I'll continue to be a good ambassador for darts, and help pave the way for future generations to be involved and succeed in a sport that has given so much to me."