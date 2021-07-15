Former world darts champion Andy Fordham dies at the age of 59

He made played at the Lakeside twice more in 2005 and 2006 before health issues took their toll on his career but that didn't stop him trying to crack the PDC in 2009-2011 before a switch back to the BDO.

The popular 'Viking' won the BDO title at the Lakeside back in 2004 when defeating Mervyn King in a memorable final while he was also Masters champion in 1999.

So sad to hear about the passing of Andy Fordham aged just 59. Here's the moment he became world champion in 2004 and those tremendous Lakeside crowd scenes and celebrations pic.twitter.com/6m5LYt7YjP

However, in 2015 he did raise the roof when qualifying for the PDC's Grand Slam of Darts, where he marked his return with a 180 against Adrian Lewis before going on to beat Wayne Jones for his first high profile victory on TV since 2005.

Andy Fordham’s first 3 darts back on the big stage at the 2015 Grand Slam, resulted in him hitting a 180! Unbelievable 🙌 RIP Legend 💔😢🎯 pic.twitter.com/u08RVY3viZ

A comeback of Lazarus proportions! @viking180 made a remarkable return to the big stage at the 2015 Grand Slam 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/k3B5UR294k

His health problems first hit the headlines back in November 2004 when he was forced to withdraw from his pay-per-view Showdown match with Phil Taylor at the Circus Tavern when he trailed 5-2.

It was revealed that long-term alcohol damage meant his liver was operating at only 25% capacity and was advised to stop drinking immediately.

At one point in his career he weighed 31 stone and would consume around 24 bottles of lager before going on stage to play darts, but he did shed around 15 stone back in 2007 after collapsing at the 2007 World Championships.

Fordham, who became a pub landlord in 1995, did put weight back on again later in his career and at the 2018 World Masters he suffered more health issues.

He died on Thursday morning with his wife Jenny by his side.