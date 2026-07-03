It's England versus Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday, and Richard Mann is on hand with his preview and best bets.

Cricket betting tips: Women's T20 World Cup final 2pts Sophie Molineux to take two wickets or more in the match at 6/4 (bet365, betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

In the clash most predicted, England and Australia will meet in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Lord’s on Sunday (15:30). In truth, this is the match we’ve been waiting for all tournament, with neither of these two outstanding women’s sides yet to be stretched, for all England were in early trouble with the bat in what was ultimately a comfortable semi-final victory over South Africa. Australia, who have won the last three T20I meetings between the two teams, will start as hot favourites (4/9 at the time of the writing) following a bloodless campaign in which they have barely broken sweat. The fact Australia have four girls averaging over forty in the competition, and four with over 120 runs from their six matches, highlights the depth they boast, and there have been contributions from just about all in that batting line-up at various stages.

The Australia bowling has been similarly impressive, with lots to like, but SOPHIE MOLINEUX has been the standout with 10 wickets from six matches, with her strike-rate down at 12.0. Given the recent hot spell, the Australia spinner looks a good bet to TAKE TWO WICKETS OR MORE IN THE MATCH at 6/4. The story so far for England has been slightly different, who have ridden on the bat of Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 294 runs in the tournament and counting, with one hundred and two fifties. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has been outstanding in the three matches she has played, and her 75 in the semi-final win over South Africa was a remarkable effort given she had missed the previous three games with a troublesome calf injury. From 23-3, Sciver-Brunt and the ever-dependable Heather Knight dragged England to a match-winning score of 169-5 at the Oval. But here lies the issue for England. If the all-action Wyatt-Hodge doesn’t fire up top, there is an awful lot of pressure on Sciver-Brunt and her creaking body, and Sophia Dunkley, who stepped in for her skipper at number three with aplomb earlier in the tournament, would surely strengthen this England line-up.

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt

I don’t see that happening at this stage, but fear too much responsibility falls on too few in the home batting order – and Australian’s greater depth with the bat is fancied to win out in a match featuring two quality bowling attacks. Sciver-Brunt makes obvious appeal for top England batsman honours at 3/1, but perhaps an in-play buy of Knight’s runs will be a safer way to go. Scores of 26, 25, 43 and 58 highlight just what a consistent World Cup Knight is enjoying, and she could easily find herself coming to the crease at 30-3 and with plenty of overs in front of her. In such a situation, I’d be playing overs. Posted at 18:55 BST on 03/07/26