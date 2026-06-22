England's women are back in action at Lord's on Wednesday, and Richard Mann has one bet for their fixture with West Indies.
Cricket betting tips: Women's T20 World Cup
2pts Hayley Matthews to score 30+ runs in the match at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
Lord’s plays host for England's women’s T20 World Cup clash with West Indies on Wednesday night (18:30) in what could prove to be the first real test of the tournament for the home nation.
Barring a brief scare from the Irish, England have barely broken sweat in their three matches thus far, and even the absence of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt didn’t stop them thumping Scotland at the weekend.
Sophia Dunkley slotted in beautifully at number three and hit 57 in that match, and it wouldn't be a great surprise to see her win the top England batter market again.
Heather Knight remains in good touch, but she appears to be locked in at number five, even with Sciver-Brunt expected to be missing again, and I’ll leave this market alone for now.
One of these sides will lose their unbeaten record on Wednesday, with West Indies also a perfect three from three.
They look a decent outfit, if not as strong as England, as their inferior run-rate would suggest.
Nevertheless, this will be bigger challenge for England, and we’ll learn more about their title chances from now on.
The West Indies are generally heavily reliant on captain and opener HAYLEY MATTHEWS, who hasn't yet fired as she can at this World Cup.
She did begin with 48 against New Zealand, and was run out on 17 against Sri Lanka last time out to suggest her game is in good order.
Matthews has a T20I hundred against England to her name and, crucially, her last five appearances against England in this format have seen her put together scores of 42, 50, 100 not out, 6 and 71.
The 11/10 with the Flutter firms for MATTHEWS TO SCORE 30+ RUNS IN THE MATCH rates a solid wager, then.
Posted at 17:45 BST on 22/06/26
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