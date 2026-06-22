Lord’s plays host for England's women’s T20 World Cup clash with West Indies on Wednesday night (18:30) in what could prove to be the first real test of the tournament for the home nation.

Barring a brief scare from the Irish, England have barely broken sweat in their three matches thus far, and even the absence of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt didn’t stop them thumping Scotland at the weekend.

Sophia Dunkley slotted in beautifully at number three and hit 57 in that match, and it wouldn't be a great surprise to see her win the top England batter market again.

Heather Knight remains in good touch, but she appears to be locked in at number five, even with Sciver-Brunt expected to be missing again, and I’ll leave this market alone for now.

One of these sides will lose their unbeaten record on Wednesday, with West Indies also a perfect three from three.