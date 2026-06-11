England’s women begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on Friday night (18:30), but a rotten weather forecast does temper enthusiasm somewhat.

England are third favourites for the tournament in most books at around the 4/1 mark, so the fact Sri Lanka are as big as 75/1 confirms there really should be a gulf in class for Birmingham's curtain-raiser.

England are as short as 1/12 to start with a win, and their title chances have been handed a significant boost with the return to full fitness of captain and star batter NAT SCIVER-BRUNT.

The 33-year-old has been England’s best all-format batter for a while now, and her numbers in T20I cricket over the last few years are particularly impressive.

She averaged 47.00 in this format in 2024 and ended 2025 with scores of 55 not out, 37, 66 and 13 in T20Is.