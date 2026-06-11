Richard Mann will be previewing every England match at the Women's T20 World Cup – get his take on Friday's tournament opener against Sri Lanka here.
Cricket betting tips: Women's T20 World Cup
2pts Nat Sciver-Brunt top England batsman at 10/3 (Sky Bet)
England’s women begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on Friday night (18:30), but a rotten weather forecast does temper enthusiasm somewhat.
England are third favourites for the tournament in most books at around the 4/1 mark, so the fact Sri Lanka are as big as 75/1 confirms there really should be a gulf in class for Birmingham's curtain-raiser.
England are as short as 1/12 to start with a win, and their title chances have been handed a significant boost with the return to full fitness of captain and star batter NAT SCIVER-BRUNT.
The 33-year-old has been England’s best all-format batter for a while now, and her numbers in T20I cricket over the last few years are particularly impressive.
She averaged 47.00 in this format in 2024 and ended 2025 with scores of 55 not out, 37, 66 and 13 in T20Is.
Friday will represent Sciver-Brunt’s first T20I of this calendar year, but she managed a couple of run-outs in the warm-up fixtures, making three against Australia before stroking a typically measured half-century (57) against India on Wednesday.
She looks ready to roll, then, and the 100/30 available in an admittedly strong field is fair enough.
The one slight concern would be England chasing a small total and Sciver-Brunt, even at number three, not getting a fair crack at the market.
We’d be unlucky in that scenario, though, so a bet is still advised.
Veteran opener Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka’s main hope with the bat, but she has no secrets from the layers at 23/10, and I did wonder about chancing some bigger prices down the order.
The potential for a rain-shortened affair hardly helps there, so I’ll leave that one alone for now.
Edgbaston is usually a very good ground for batting and, as such, England are well capable of racking up a big score if batting first.
The British weather might have other ideas, however, so let's hope things improve before the tournament begins.
Posted at 11:20 BST on 11/06/26
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