Richard Mann has two recommended bets for England's Women's T20 World Cup clash with Scotland on Saturday night.
Cricket betting tips: Women's T20 World Cup
2pts Kathryn Bryce top Scotland batter at 11/4 (General)
1pt Heather Knight top England batter at 11/2 (General)
England’s women continue their T20 World Cup campaign when taking on Scotland in Leeds on Saturday evening (18:30).
The hosts are two from two so far, though Ireland gave them a fright in the week and England must now do without the services of captain and star batter Nat Sciver-Brunt for this game and at least the next due to a calf injury.
As disappointing as that news is, given Sciver-Brunt put together scores of 46 not out and 48 in the first two matches, it does at least save this writer from a conundrum.
Having tipped Sciver-Brunt for top England batsman honours against Sri Lanka and watched her unbeaten 46 come up well short, Danni Wyatt-Hodge trumping her with 105*, England’s skipper duly won the market a few days later when I unwisely opted to swerve.
I'm at least saved from another tough choice, and with Scotland 8/1 to win the match, an England win is clearly expected.
Wyatt-Hodge and Amy Jones are clearly big runners in the top England batter market, but I have a hunch the vastly-experienced HEATHER KNIGHT will slide up to number three in the order.
Knight, former captain herself, has regained some form in recent weeks, blasting 70* against India in a warm-up fixture, and then adding a crucial 26 against Ireland from the middle order.
A calm, cool head, she is ideal to fill in at number three and looks worth a small bet at 11/2.
For Scotland, I will be giving another chance to KATHRYN BRYCE who suffered a rare failure against West Indies but is the best player in the side.
She hit 60 in the game prior against Sri Lanka, and 32 and 94 in the earlier warm-up matches.
Crucially, Bryce top scored in the previous World Cup meeting with England in 2024, suggesting the general 11/4 is very fair.
Posted at 11:10 BST on 19/06/26
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