England’s women continue their T20 World Cup campaign when taking on Scotland in Leeds on Saturday evening (18:30).

The hosts are two from two so far, though Ireland gave them a fright in the week and England must now do without the services of captain and star batter Nat Sciver-Brunt for this game and at least the next due to a calf injury.

As disappointing as that news is, given Sciver-Brunt put together scores of 46 not out and 48 in the first two matches, it does at least save this writer from a conundrum.

Having tipped Sciver-Brunt for top England batsman honours against Sri Lanka and watched her unbeaten 46 come up well short, Danni Wyatt-Hodge trumping her with 105*, England’s skipper duly won the market a few days later when I unwisely opted to swerve.

I'm at least saved from another tough choice, and with Scotland 8/1 to win the match, an England win is clearly expected.