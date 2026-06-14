England’s women made an impressive start to their T20 World Cup campaign when trouncing Sri Lanka on Friday, and I don’t expect them to break sweat when taking on Ireland in Southampton on Tuesday (18:30).

Danni Wyatt-Hodge stole the show on Friday, her brilliant 105 not out powering the host nation to 219-1 batting first on what was admittedly a very flat Edgbaston pitch. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt waded in with an unbeaten 46 from just 22 balls.

I’m firmly in the Sciver-Brunt camp over the next few weeks, but we must tread carefully against the lesser sides. Were England to bat second on Tuesday and find themselves chasing a small total, the openers could win the top England batter market with just 30 or 40.

I’ll likely revisit the Sciver-Brunt project as the tournament goes on, but a runs buy should England bat first and England’s number three arrive at the crease in good time is what I’m looking for here.