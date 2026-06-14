Richard Mann expects England's women to make short work of Ireland in their T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday – read his full preview and best bets here.
Cricket betting tips: Women's T20 World Cup
1pt Arlene Kelly over 20.5 player performance points at 1/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
England’s women made an impressive start to their T20 World Cup campaign when trouncing Sri Lanka on Friday, and I don’t expect them to break sweat when taking on Ireland in Southampton on Tuesday (18:30).
Danni Wyatt-Hodge stole the show on Friday, her brilliant 105 not out powering the host nation to 219-1 batting first on what was admittedly a very flat Edgbaston pitch. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt waded in with an unbeaten 46 from just 22 balls.
I’m firmly in the Sciver-Brunt camp over the next few weeks, but we must tread carefully against the lesser sides. Were England to bat second on Tuesday and find themselves chasing a small total, the openers could win the top England batter market with just 30 or 40.
I’ll likely revisit the Sciver-Brunt project as the tournament goes on, but a runs buy should England bat first and England’s number three arrive at the crease in good time is what I’m looking for here.
Ireland’s limitations were exposed when the lost by 40 runs to Scotland in their opening match, and a big gulf in class should be in evidence against England.
The top Ireland batter market offers a few options, with Orla Prendergast looking good against Scotland before being run out on 33. However, she hasn’t been missed in the market, currently vying for favouritism at 10/3.
ARLENE KELLY is another who was run out in that game having made a breezy 15, and she probably has the talent to bat higher than number eight.
Primarily a bowler, Kelly generally shares the new ball for Ireland and returned very respectable figures of 4-0-24-1 in that opening match, capping a fine all-round performance in a losing cause.
Kelly looks capable of clearing her PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE OF 20.5, given she should be in the game with both bat and ball.
I won’t be going mad on stakes, so a small bet is advised at even-money.
Posted at 13:25 BST on 15/06/26
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