New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test with England

The world’s number one batsman has been managing a tendon injury in his left elbow for several months and, with the forthcoming World Test Championship final against India being the squad’s overwhelming priority, he will not be risked this week.

Instead, Tom Latham will step up to lead the team out on Thursday, with everything to play for after a rain-affected draw last time out at Lord’s. He has captained his country on two previous occasions.

Batsman Will Young will come in to the side in Williamson’s place, having spent the early part of the season as Durham’s overseas professional. He enjoyed a profitable time while acclimatising to English conditions at the Emirates Riverside, scoring back-to-back centuries against Warwickshire and Worcestershire in the LV= Insurance County Championship.