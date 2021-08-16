Report

Sri Lanka already knew their semi-final chances had gone but their victory ensured their opponents failed to qualify for the last four for the first time since 2010.

It could signal the end of the T20 international careers of veterans Chris Gayle, now 42, and Kieron Pollard, with Dwayne Bravo previously announcing his retirement after this tournament.

Chasing a challenging 190 to win, West Indies struggled from the moment they lost both openers in the first two overs and it would have been worse had Nicholas Pooran not been dropped twice.

At the halfway stage they were well behind the required rate at 72 for three, but Pooran’s departure, caught at long off for 46 in the 12th over, signalled the start of their demise.

Despite Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 81 off 54 balls, his highest score in T20 internationals was an ultimately futile lone effort as Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva’s two for 19 not only made him the tournament’s joint leading wicket-taker on 10 but gave him the T20 World Cup record of 16.

Sri Lanka outplayed their opponents in all departments, starting from the off with their batting as Pathun Nissanka (51) and Charith Asalanka (68) put on 91 in 10 overs for the second wicket.