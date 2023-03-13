Sporting Life
New Zealand won a dramatic match
New Zealand won a dramatic match

Watch: New Zealand's dramatic victory over Sri Lanka means India will face Australia in the World Test Championship final

By Sporting Life
10:57 · MON March 13, 2023

India will take on Australia in this summer’s World Test Championship final at the Kia Oval after Sri Lanka fell out of the reckoning in dramatic fashion.

Sri Lanka, led by former England head coach Chris Silverwood, needed a 2-0 series win over New Zealand to maintain their push but lost a nerve-shredding first Test in Christchurch off the final delivery of the match.

A scrambled bye, completed by Kane Williamson just before the stumps were thrown down, settled the result in the Black Caps’ favour and ended Sri Lanka’s underdog push to finish second in the WTC table.

The best they can now hope for is a points percentage of 56, with India guaranteed a minimum of 57. India finished as runners-up in the inaugural WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in 2021, defeated by New Zealand.

Australia had already secured their spot in the final, which will run from June 7-11.

The Kiwis have endured a poor run in the tournament’s second iteration, sitting second-bottom in eighth place with a points percentage of 33.33. England, who have played the most games in the two-year qualifying period with 22, lie fifth on 46.97.

