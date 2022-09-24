Deepti Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride for the final wicket of the women’s international summer.

Charlie Dean had looked comfortable at the crease and hit a chanceless 47 at number nine as the hosts looked to be closing in on an unlikely victory before the run-out.

India had already won the series having won the first two matches comfortably, but had been pushed onto the back foot by England and Dean who had worked hard to give themselves a chance of victory before Sharma’s action.

The match should have been a historic moment for India and England as they returned to Lord’s for the first time in five years since they met at the 2017 World Cup final, but it will be remembered for the final controversy.

The India players ran off in celebration, and to the delight of many Indian fans in the crowd, but for the rest it was subdued as the visitors commenced a celebratory lap of honour.

Immediately after the third umpire upheld the decision Dean threw her bat to the ground in tears as boos rang out from the crowd at the manner of India’s victory, before going over to shake the hands of the opposition.

There has previously been an unwritten convention to offer the batter a warning, though the relevant law was recently moved by the International Cricket Council from the ‘Unfair play’ section and filed instead under ‘Run out’.

It is a rare form of dismissal but has been used before, including by Indian bowlers Vinoo Mankad – after whom it has traditionally been known – and Ravichandran Ashwin.

🗣️ "They're allowed to do that...but I would have liked to see a warning" Lydia Greenway and Dominic Cook discuss THAT final wicket...🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vHDw02Uxrx

England required 17 to win when the run out occurred, with Dean leading the way alongside number 11 Freya Davies, chasing India’s total of 169.

The hosts had previously slumped in their chase from 27 without loss to 53 for six before Amy Jones and Dean put on a partnership of 38 for the eighth wicket to take the game into the final stages.

In the first innings Kate Cross was the pick of the England bowlers, taking four wickets for just 26 runs, with Smriti Mandhana hitting 50 and Deepti Sharma an unbeaten 68.

The game was Jhulan Goswami’s final India appearance, as she bowed out of international cricket having made her debut back in 2002.

She was out for a golden duck after coming out to a guard of honour, dismissed by Freya Kemp who was not born when she earned her first international cap. However with the ball she showed her experience and talent, taking two for 30 from her 10 overs.

'I'm dumfounded'

England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss was not impressed. “Has that not just left the sourest taste in the mouth at the end of this international summer? I’m dumbfounded,” she said on BBC Test Match Special.

“I cannot believe the Indian team felt that was the only way they were going to get a wicket. I don’t think Charlie Dean was trying to gain any sort of advantage. It’s ridiculous.

“For me, Harmanpreet Kaur has got to look at her side and think, ‘is that how we want to win games of cricket?’ Can she not withdraw that appeal?”

Former England men’s captain Nasser Hussain was commentating on the match.

“I am not so sure. I know it is in the laws of the game,” he said on Sky Sports. “Laws have changed, so if she was in her delivery stride, she was well within her rights to do that.

“They are going to debate that for a long time, but it is in the laws of the game.

“The laws of the game state that if she is in her delivery stride and the non-striker leaves her crease, you can be run out at the non-striker’s end.”

Harley: Not in the spirit of cricket

Former bowler Alex Hartley said on BBC Test Match Special: “I don’t really know how I feel about it because I don’t think it’s in the spirit of the game.

“I can’t believe it’s happened, but I can believe it’s happened and that it is Deepti Sharma.

“She always, always threatens to do it so as a team you’ll talk about it. England have got a lot closer than India would have expected and she’s actually done it.

“I just don’t think that’s how you should finish an international game. England are going to be absolutely seething.

“Does she not feel she can get a wicket in any other way? Does she feel that’s the only way India can win this game?”

'It's just not cricket'

England international Sam Billings also felt uncomfortable with the dismissal.

“There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Well within the laws but not in the spirit. Just my opinion, the law should be changed back to a warning system or penalty runs for excessive backing-up for example. Safe to say a few people disagree”.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan added: “Absolutely pathetic way to ‘win’ a cricket match. The whole India team should be ashamed of themselves.”