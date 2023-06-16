Sporting Life
Harry Brook can't quite believe he's been bowled out
Harry Brook can't quite believe he's been bowled out

Watch Ashes video replay as Nathan Lyon takes bizarre wicket of Harry Brook

By Sporting Life
15:08 · FRI June 16, 2023

Harry Brook was dismissed in bizarre fashion on day one of the Ashes, as Nathan Lyon helped Australia to a productive spell with the ball.

Brooks saw the ball strike his hip and balloon into the air and, with fielders unaware of where it had gone, it then dropped onto the stumps for the most unfortunate of dismissals.

Watch the replay here...

Brook had scored an entertaining 32 off just 37 balls in partnership with Joe Root, but after he went so did new arrival Ben Stokes as Australia seized back the initiative on a typically back and forth day of Test cricket.

Zak Crawley had earlier scored 61 although he'd been fortunate to get away with edging one which went unnoticed, while Ollie Pope was looking good for his 31 before he was trapped lbw from Lyon's bowling.

Lyon made it two with the wicket of Brook before Josh Hazlewood found another edge, this time that of Stokes having earlier dismissed Ben Duckett in similar fashion.

Harry Brook departs after cruelly losing his wicket
Brook departs after cruelly losing his wicket

