Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday in style as India hammer South Africa at Cricket World Cup

Kohli made 101 not out from 121 balls to record his 49th century in one-day internationals, matching the mark set by compatriot Sachin Tendulkar.

The 35-year-old’s innings helped the home side post a total of 326 for five from their 50 overs and South Africa were then skittled out for just 83 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The victory means India are assured of topping the group after winning all eight of their matches to date, while South Africa – who have also secured a semi-final berth – are second on 12 points, two ahead of Australia.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India captain Rohit Sharma got his side off to a fast start as he made 40 from 24 balls before being caught at mid-off by his opposite number Temba Bavuma from the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.