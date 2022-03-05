The world of cricket is coming to terms with the loss of one of its greatest figures following the death of Shane Warne at the age of 52.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second-highest ever behind Muttiah Muralitharan, in 145 matches across an illustrious 15-year international career. The charismatic star also claimed 293 wickets in one-day internationals and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999. “Leg spin was a dying art before Shane Warne burst onto the scene, we had never heard of a delivery called a flipper and then suddenly he used to set us up with it,” Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. “He used to bowl a delivery that was short and you’d think ‘Shane lost it today’ and the very next ball was the flipper and it would go straight through us. He was an outstanding cricketer. “Some people are brilliant at the game, some people have genius and some people have fight and Shane Warne had everything in abundance. “He was also a very, very smart cricketer as we’ve seen in the commentary box since he retired from the game.”

When asked about his legacy, the former England captain said: “He’s not going to be defined by the London Spirit or Big Bash or the Rajasthan Royals, he’s going to be defined as the greatest spin bowler that’s every played the game, he was box office. “He was Shane Warne, that’s all I can say. You speak to cricketers, former cricketers, you look at the reaction on social media today, he was Shane Warne, there will never be another Shane Warne.” Warne was the first player to take 700 Test wickets and his partnership with fast bowler Glenn McGrath will be remembered as one of the greatest in the game’s history. Warne and McGrath played 104 Tests together taking an extraordinary 1,011 wickets at an average of 23.13. “Just absolutely devastated today,” said McGrath, 52, in a message posted to Instagram. “Warnie was larger than life. I thought nothing could ever happen to him. He lived more in his life than most people would live in 20. “He was the ultimate competitor. He thought the game was never lost, that he could turn it around and bring us to victory, which he did so many times. I think he lived his life the same way. There seemed to be never a dull moment.” “He was a great mate and a loving father. Rest In Peace my good mate, there’ll never again be anyone like you.” Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, currently touring Pakistan, said in a video posted on Cricket Australia’s Twitter feed: “Warnie was an all-time great, a once-in-a-century type of cricketer and his record will live on forever. “We all grew up watching Warnie, idolising him, we all had posters on our wall, had his earrings. We loved so much his showmanship, his charisma, his tactics. He just willed himself and his team to win games for Australia. “So many guys in this squad still hold him as a hero, their all-time favourite player. The loss we’re all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged and the game will never be the same after his passing. Rest in peace, King.” With an instrumental Warne in their ranks, Australia won six Ashes series in a row and were the dominant force in cricket for more than a decade from the mid-1990s in both Tests and one-day internationals. Adam Gilchrist was also a central pillar in their hegemony and the wicketkeeper-batter, while reeling from Friday’s news, reflected with pride that he and predecessor Ian Healy were stumpers for Warne. He wrote on Twitter: “Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. “Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.” Confirmation of Warne’s death came just hours after he posted a tweet on Twitter offering his condolences to the family of Rod Marsh, the former Australia wicketkeeper who died on Friday morning.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Shane Warne was the “greatest bowler” he ever played with or against. “Hard to put into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname,” Ponting tweeted. “We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together. “Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family. “Someone who would be there for you when you needed him and always put his mates first.” Former Australia captain Steve Waugh posted: “So many memories and moments that will never be forgotten. It was a privilege and a pleasure to play alongside you. My thoughts and condolences are with the Warne family. R.I.P. Warnie.” Australia opener David Warner said in a message on his social channels: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.” Shane Watson, the former Australia all-rounder, also paid tribute to his “hero, mentor and great friend” Warne. Watson tweeted: “I am numb!!! My hero, my mentor, my great friend, Shane Warne is no longer with us. Warnie, the impact you had on this great game and everyone around it is immeasurable. Thank you for being so bloody good to me. I am going to miss you so much. Rest In Peace SK.” Ex-Australia batsman Mark Waugh said his old team-mate Warne was the “ultimate entertainer” both on and off the cricket field, while another former colleague, Jason Gillespie, was another left “devastated” by the news. Waugh, who played 128 Tests and 244 ODIs for Australia between 1991 and 2002, wrote on Twitter: “This just unfathomable to lose another great of our cricket family. Warnie was the ultimate entertainer on and off the field, never a dull moment who lived life to the fullest. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. RIP mate.” Former Australia batter and head coach Darren Lehmann described Warne as a “generous, fun-loving superstar”, while another ex-team-mate, Brett Lee, hailed him as the “rock star” of the game. Lehmann wrote on Twitter: “The last 24 hours we have lost two legends and I am devastated. “My thoughts and condolences are with all the Warne family and we send our love to Simone, Brooke, Jackson and Summer at this time. “Shane was the most generous, fun-loving superstar of our game and I was lucky enough to play and tour with him. “He was always charismatic caring and true friend. Will miss ya King, RIP.” Former Australia quick Lee tweeted: “Can’t believe it. The greatest bowler to play the game ever ! The RockStar of cricket ! Gone too soon. RIP mate.” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley added in a statement: “Shane was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers we have ever witnessed. He loved cricket, had an extraordinarily astute understanding of the game and his influence and legacy will last for as long as it is played. “We are in a state of complete shock at his sudden passing and our thoughts are with his family, his many friends and the legion of fans from all over the world who loved and admired Warnie for his unbelievable bowling skills, his humour, warmth and engaging personality.”

Warne came to prominence with a wickedly spinning leg-break to Mike Gatting in 1993. The delivery was named ‘ball of the century’ as Gatting was left confounded. “Without a doubt, he is number one ever,” Gatting told Sky Sports. “There has been a lot of great cricketers, great spinners and great leg-spinners, but Warnie will always be certainly from my point of view the number one.”

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter of his ex-rival: “Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter.”

Kevin Pietersen, a great friend who had numerous on-pitch duels with Warne, said “#RIPKing” along with a number of crying emojis as the tributes poured in, including from Richards, David Warner, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Ian Bell. England Test captain Joe Root said: “As a kid growing up (Warne) was a massive idol of mine and someone you wanted to emulate. The way he could win a game on his own, his skill levels were incredible.”

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene and current India captain Rohit Sharma also paid tribute to Warne. Jayawardene labelled Warne one of the “greatest in our generation” on Twitter, while Sharma was lost for words at the death of a “champion of our game”. Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis was “shocked and shattered” as he struggled to come to terms with the news. He tweeted: “Very very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation gone. Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends.” Ashes 2005 winning captain Michael Vaughan said on Instagram: “It just doesn’t feel real to be talking about someone who once was an enemy on the pitch to one who became a great friend off it. “I am absolutely gutted to have a lost a great friend .. one thing is for sure Heaven will be a lively place now the King has arrived.” Another former England captain, Sir Andrew Strauss, described Warne as a “wizard” and “the greatest showman”, saying on BBC Five Live: “His contribution to the game of cricket is unmatched and unrivalled.”

David Lloyd, a former England coach and player, told talkSPORT: “Shane was generous to a fault. He lived life to the full, he was Peter Pan, but when it came to cricket, he was serious. “He championed the game. He was serious about cricket but he wanted it to be fun. He wanted bowling to be fun, to smile at the opposition when they hit you for six. “He had this God-given talent and he was so grateful for it that he always wanted to help other players. “Any young spinner who came into the game at whatever level, he would go and talk to them, work with them, give them a pat on the back. “He was an immense character, but as a player he was top of the tree. For me, he’s the best I’ve ever seen.” Fans have placed tributes on the Shane Warne statue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, announced the venue’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed the SK Warne Stand as a “permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian”. Andrews has also offered the Warne family a state funeral.