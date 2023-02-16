On Thursday, Hundred teams confirmed their retained list ahead of the draft on March 23 and Welsh Fire kept hold of Bairstow, Stokes will remain with Northern Superchargers and Archer is still part of the Southern Brave.

Across both competitions, 113 players have been retained overall, meaning there are still 135 spots to fill at The Hundred Draft on March 23.

The trio missed last year’s edition with Stokes and Bairstow citing their heavy workload following a packed summer of Test cricket while Archer was on his way back from a long-standing elbow issue.

England batter Sophia Dunkley will be up for grabs in the first women’s draft after Southern Brave opted to let her move on, with Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross also involved in the draft where Tammy Beaumont’s Welsh Fire will have first pick.

India’s Smriti Mandhana, who fetched around £340,000 in the WPL auction, will represent Southern Brave again later this year with Ellyse Perry to play for Birmingham Phoenix.

Overseas stars Rashid Khan and Glenn Maxwell have been retained by men’s champions Trent Rockets and London Spirit respectively with Jos Buttler also set to be part of the Manchester Originals squad.

Moeen Ali’s Birmingham Phoenix finished runners-up in 2022 and have kept the bulk of their group from last year.

Teams in the men’s competition were able to retain 10 players while the women’s franchises could keep four of their 2022 group.

Welsh Fire men, under the leadership of Australian Mike Hussey, have eight spaces to fill at next month’s draft.

The list for the draft will be announced on February 28 with teams in the men’s competition able to make two wildcard selections.

Hundred: Retained lists

Birmingham

Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (O), Adam Milne (O), Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson (O), Tom Helm, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley

Women: Amy Jones, Ellyse Perry (O), Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

London Spirit

Men: Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell (O), Nathan Ellis (O), Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara

Women: Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr (O), Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson

Manchester Originals

Men: Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga (O), Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Little (O), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley

Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin (O), Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld

Northern Superchargers

Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese (O), Wayne Parnell (O), Callum Parkinson

Women: Alyssa Healy (O), Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath

Oval Invincibles

Men: Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (O), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Danny Briggs, Natha Sowter

Women: Marixanne Kapp (O), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant

Southern Braves

Men: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (O), George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley

Women: Smriti Mandhana (O), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp

Trent Rockets

Men: Joe Root, Rashid Khan (O), Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro (O), Sam Cook, Daniel Sams (O), Samit Patel, Matt Carter

Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (O), Bryony Smith

Welsh Fire

Men: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke, Ollie Pope, David Payne, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw

Women: Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (O), Annabel Sutherland (O)