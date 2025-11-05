The Ashes: Marnus Labuschagne named in Australia squad for first Test in Perth

Labuschagne returns to the fold having lost his place in the side on the recent tour of the West Indies following a lean run of form.

However, the right-hander has started the Australian summer in imperious form, stroking five centuries across formats for Queensland, meaning he is a certain starter in Perth, be it in his usual number three position or at the top of the order.

Weatherald is also vying to be Usman Khawaja's opening partner, though the final make-up of the starting XI will likely be decided once it is known whether Cameron Green is fit enough to bowl and play as an all-rounder.

Rookie opener Sam Konstas has been dropped following a modest start to the domestic season.

As expected, captain Pat Cummins misses out through injury, meaning Steve Smith will lead the side and that Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott have been selected as the back-up seamers.

Abbott has been heavily involved in the Australian set-up in all formats for a while, but Doggett has been knocking on the door in domestic cricket and took 6-48 at the W.A.C.A in the Sheffield Shield only last week.

Australia Chairman of Selectors George Bailey said: "The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test."

Australia's 1st Ashes Test squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster