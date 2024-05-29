Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racecards IconRacecards
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Australia captain Pat Cummins savours the moment
More World Cup glory for Australia?

Team-by-team-guide to the T20 World Cup

By Rory Dollard
10:57 · WED May 29, 2024

There will be 20 teams present at the expanded T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States next month – Rory Dollard has the lowdown.

GROUP A

INDIA

  • Captain: Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Coach: Rahul Dravid
  • Danger man: Suryakumar Yadav
  • 2022: Semi-finals

Prospects: Nothing less than victory will satisfy the fans following defeat at home in the 50-over final in November. A global title is long overdue for the richest nation in the game.

PAKISTAN

  • Captain: Babar Azam
  • Coach: Gary Kirsten
  • Danger man: Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • 2022: Runner-up

Prospects: Will the newly-appointed Kirsten have enough time to make an impression on a side that has had some typically turbulent times recently? He inherits a richly talented squad with an unpredictable streak.

Will Pakistan's fine form continue?
Babar Azam

IRELAND

  • Captain: Paul Stirling
  • Coach: Heinrich Malan
  • Danger man: Josh Little
  • 2022: Group stage

Prospects: Famously defeated Pakistan in the Caribbean in the 2007 World Cup, they will know a repeat performance could be enough to carry them into the Super 8s.

CANADA

  • Captain: Saad bin Zafar
  • Coach: Pubudu Dassanayake
  • Danger man: Kaleem Sana
  • 2022: DNQ

Prospects: A first global tournament appearance since 2011 is already a victory of sorts but their clash against neighbours the United States will be a big occasion they will want to show up for.

USA

  • Captain: Monank Patel
  • Coach: Stuart Law
  • Danger man: Corey Anderson
  • 2022: DNQ

Prospects: Serious effort has been expended to establish the infrastructure to serve as co-hosts. Performances on the field must match that endeavour to fully capture the American imagination as organisers hope to.

GROUP B

AUSTRALIA

  • Captain: Mitch Marsh
  • Coach: Andrew McDonald
  • Danger man: Travis Head
  • 2022: Group stage

Prospects: Already Test and ODI world champions, this represents a historic chance to unify all three crowns. Under-performed on home soil last time around but quality in all sectors as well as a winning habit.

ENGLAND

  • Captain: Jos Buttler
  • Coach: Matthew Mott
  • Danger man: Phil Salt
  • 2022: Winners
  • Prospects: The reigning champions have a point to prove after their tortured 50-over defence in India. An explosive batting group has been on fire at the IPL, while the returning Jofra Archer should lift a vulnerable bowling unit.
Jofra Archer
England paceman Jofra Archer

NAMIBIA

  • Captain: Gerhard Erasmus
  • Coach: Pierre de Bruyn
  • Danger man: JJ Smit
  • 2022: First round

Prospects: After qualifying for a third tournament in a row, the Africans will be keen to prove themselves as one of the most competitive associate nations on show. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese sets the standards.

OMAN

  • Captain: Aqib Ilyas
  • Coach: Duleep Mendis
  • Danger man: Kashyap Prajapati
  • 2022: DNQ

Prospects: Won the Asia qualifier in a super over after a tied final against Nepal. Some of their most reliable players may find age has caught up with them at the top level.

SCOTLAND

  • Captain: Richie Berrington
  • Coach: Doug Watson
  • Danger man: George Munsey
  • 2022: First round

Prospects: Fell at the first hurdle last time around but are back for more under the fresh guidance of South African Watson. The absence of experienced seamer Josh Davey, who remains with Somerset, is a real setback.

ALSO READ: Richard Mann's T20 World Cup outright preview

West Indies talisman Andre Russell

GROUP C

AFGHANISTAN

  • Captain: Rashid Khan
  • Coach: Jonathan Trott
  • Danger man: Rashid Khan
  • 2022: Group stage

Prospects: Winless in Australia last time around but found their feet under Trott at the ODI World Cup, upsetting both England and Pakistan. Now boast top-order hitters to back up a varied bowling attack.

NEW ZEALAND

  • Captain: Kane Williamson
  • Coach: Gary Stead
  • Danger man: Finn Allen
  • 2022: Semi-finals

Prospects: Topped their group in 2022 only to be knocked out by Pakistan and always competitive at tournament time. May lack fresh blood among the bowling attack but thrive when cast as underdogs.

WEST INDIES

  • Captain: Rovman Powell
  • Coach: Daren Sammy
  • Danger man: Nicholas Pooran
  • 2022: First round

Prospects: Failed to reach the group phase two years ago and then missed out on the 50-over World Cup entirely, the islanders are desperate to reassert themselves. The two-time champions have a stockpile of power hitters and home advantage in their favour.

Nicholas Pooran batting in the IPL
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran batting in the IPL

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

  • Captain: Asadollah Vala
  • Coach: Tatenda Taibu
  • Danger man: Charles Amini
  • 2022: First round

Prospects: A T20 World Cup win is the first item on their agenda after losing all three games in their previous appearance, but the leap in quality from their East Asia-Pacific pool is huge.

UGANDA

Captain: Brian Masaba

Coach: Abhay Sharma

Danger man: Alpesh Ramjani

2022: DNQ

Prospects: The final team to seal a spot at the competition, the Cranes stunned favourites Zimbabwe and pipped Kenya in the African qualifier. The country’s fourth ever World Cup team – in any sport – are already winners.

GROUP D

SOUTH AFRICA

  • Captain: Aiden Markram
  • Coach: Rob Walter
  • Danger man: Heinrich Klaasen
  • 2022: Group stage

Prospects: Could this be the group to end the Proteas’ trophy drought? Misfortune usually finds them in World Cup cricket but on paper they are a well-balanced squad boasting multiple game-changers and strong depth.

BANGLADESH

  • Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto
  • Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
  • Danger man: Shakib Al Hasan
  • 2022: Group stage

Prospects: Despite being ever presents across eight T20 World Cups, the Tigers have yet to reach the knockout stages. The current crop may struggle to break that streak but will aim to reach the Super 8s and work from there.

SRI LANKA

  • Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Coach: Chris Silverwood
  • Danger man: Wanindu Hasaranga
  • 2022: Group stage

Prospects: Led by former England coach Silverwood, the Lankans are an enigmatic presence but rely heavily on their skipper, whose brand of six-hitting and mystery spin makes him a dream T20 package.

Chris Silverwood's England are already 3-0 down in the Ashes series
Former England coach Chris Silverwood is now in charge of Sri Lanka

NETHERLANDS

  • Captain: Scott Edwards
  • Coach: Ryan Cook
  • Danger man: Bas de Leede
  • 2022: Group stage

Prospects: Hamstrung by the absence of experienced duo Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe, who remain with Durham and Somerset respectively. The memory of a famous win over South Africa at last year’s 50-over World Cup will spur them on.

NEPAL

  • Captain: Rohit Paudel
  • Coach: Monty Desai
  • Danger man: Dipendra Singh Airee
  • 2022: DNQ

Prospects: Won two of their first round games on their only previous appearance a decade ago but have not developed at any great pace in the intervening years. Will need to be at their best to stay to avoid being left behind by their opponents.

ALSO READ: Paul Krishnamurty's guide to the T20 World Cup grounds

England's openers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo