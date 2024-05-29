Team-by-team-guide to the T20 World Cup

There will be 20 teams present at the expanded T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States next month – Rory Dollard has the lowdown.
Prospects: Nothing less than victory will satisfy the fans following defeat at home in the 50-over final in November. A global title is long overdue for the richest nation in the game.
Prospects: Will the newly-appointed Kirsten have enough time to make an impression on a side that has had some typically turbulent times recently? He inherits a richly talented squad with an unpredictable streak.
Prospects: Famously defeated Pakistan in the Caribbean in the 2007 World Cup, they will know a repeat performance could be enough to carry them into the Super 8s.
Prospects: A first global tournament appearance since 2011 is already a victory of sorts but their clash against neighbours the United States will be a big occasion they will want to show up for.
Prospects: Serious effort has been expended to establish the infrastructure to serve as co-hosts. Performances on the field must match that endeavour to fully capture the American imagination as organisers hope to.
Prospects: Already Test and ODI world champions, this represents a historic chance to unify all three crowns. Under-performed on home soil last time around but quality in all sectors as well as a winning habit.
Prospects: After qualifying for a third tournament in a row, the Africans will be keen to prove themselves as one of the most competitive associate nations on show. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese sets the standards.
Prospects: Won the Asia qualifier in a super over after a tied final against Nepal. Some of their most reliable players may find age has caught up with them at the top level.
Prospects: Fell at the first hurdle last time around but are back for more under the fresh guidance of South African Watson. The absence of experienced seamer Josh Davey, who remains with Somerset, is a real setback.
Prospects: Winless in Australia last time around but found their feet under Trott at the ODI World Cup, upsetting both England and Pakistan. Now boast top-order hitters to back up a varied bowling attack.
Prospects: Topped their group in 2022 only to be knocked out by Pakistan and always competitive at tournament time. May lack fresh blood among the bowling attack but thrive when cast as underdogs.
Prospects: Failed to reach the group phase two years ago and then missed out on the 50-over World Cup entirely, the islanders are desperate to reassert themselves. The two-time champions have a stockpile of power hitters and home advantage in their favour.
Prospects: A T20 World Cup win is the first item on their agenda after losing all three games in their previous appearance, but the leap in quality from their East Asia-Pacific pool is huge.
Captain: Brian Masaba
Coach: Abhay Sharma
Danger man: Alpesh Ramjani
2022: DNQ
Prospects: The final team to seal a spot at the competition, the Cranes stunned favourites Zimbabwe and pipped Kenya in the African qualifier. The country’s fourth ever World Cup team – in any sport – are already winners.
Prospects: Could this be the group to end the Proteas’ trophy drought? Misfortune usually finds them in World Cup cricket but on paper they are a well-balanced squad boasting multiple game-changers and strong depth.
Prospects: Despite being ever presents across eight T20 World Cups, the Tigers have yet to reach the knockout stages. The current crop may struggle to break that streak but will aim to reach the Super 8s and work from there.
Prospects: Led by former England coach Silverwood, the Lankans are an enigmatic presence but rely heavily on their skipper, whose brand of six-hitting and mystery spin makes him a dream T20 package.
Prospects: Hamstrung by the absence of experienced duo Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe, who remain with Durham and Somerset respectively. The memory of a famous win over South Africa at last year’s 50-over World Cup will spur them on.
Prospects: Won two of their first round games on their only previous appearance a decade ago but have not developed at any great pace in the intervening years. Will need to be at their best to stay to avoid being left behind by their opponents.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.