Team-by-team-guide to the T20 World Cup

There will be 20 teams present at the expanded T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States next month – Rory Dollard has the lowdown.

GROUP A INDIA Captain: Rohit Sharma (c)

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Danger man: Suryakumar Yadav

2022: Semi-finals Prospects: Nothing less than victory will satisfy the fans following defeat at home in the 50-over final in November. A global title is long overdue for the richest nation in the game. PAKISTAN Captain: Babar Azam

Coach: Gary Kirsten

Danger man: Shaheen Shah Afridi

2022: Runner-up Prospects: Will the newly-appointed Kirsten have enough time to make an impression on a side that has had some typically turbulent times recently? He inherits a richly talented squad with an unpredictable streak.

Babar Azam

IRELAND Captain: Paul Stirling

Coach: Heinrich Malan

Danger man: Josh Little

2022: Group stage Prospects: Famously defeated Pakistan in the Caribbean in the 2007 World Cup, they will know a repeat performance could be enough to carry them into the Super 8s. CANADA Captain: Saad bin Zafar

Coach: Pubudu Dassanayake

Danger man: Kaleem Sana

2022: DNQ Prospects: A first global tournament appearance since 2011 is already a victory of sorts but their clash against neighbours the United States will be a big occasion they will want to show up for. USA Captain: Monank Patel

Coach: Stuart Law

Danger man: Corey Anderson

2022: DNQ Prospects: Serious effort has been expended to establish the infrastructure to serve as co-hosts. Performances on the field must match that endeavour to fully capture the American imagination as organisers hope to. GROUP B AUSTRALIA Captain: Mitch Marsh

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Danger man: Travis Head

2022: Group stage Prospects: Already Test and ODI world champions, this represents a historic chance to unify all three crowns. Under-performed on home soil last time around but quality in all sectors as well as a winning habit. ENGLAND Captain: Jos Buttler

Coach: Matthew Mott

Danger man: Phil Salt

2022: Winners

Prospects: The reigning champions have a point to prove after their tortured 50-over defence in India. An explosive batting group has been on fire at the IPL, while the returning Jofra Archer should lift a vulnerable bowling unit.

England paceman Jofra Archer

NAMIBIA Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Coach: Pierre de Bruyn

Danger man: JJ Smit

2022: First round Prospects: After qualifying for a third tournament in a row, the Africans will be keen to prove themselves as one of the most competitive associate nations on show. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese sets the standards. OMAN Captain: Aqib Ilyas

Coach: Duleep Mendis

Danger man: Kashyap Prajapati

2022: DNQ Prospects: Won the Asia qualifier in a super over after a tied final against Nepal. Some of their most reliable players may find age has caught up with them at the top level. SCOTLAND Captain: Richie Berrington

Coach: Doug Watson

Danger man: George Munsey

2022: First round Prospects: Fell at the first hurdle last time around but are back for more under the fresh guidance of South African Watson. The absence of experienced seamer Josh Davey, who remains with Somerset, is a real setback.

GROUP C AFGHANISTAN Captain: Rashid Khan

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Danger man: Rashid Khan

2022: Group stage Prospects: Winless in Australia last time around but found their feet under Trott at the ODI World Cup, upsetting both England and Pakistan. Now boast top-order hitters to back up a varied bowling attack. NEW ZEALAND Captain: Kane Williamson

Coach: Gary Stead

Danger man: Finn Allen

2022: Semi-finals Prospects: Topped their group in 2022 only to be knocked out by Pakistan and always competitive at tournament time. May lack fresh blood among the bowling attack but thrive when cast as underdogs. WEST INDIES Captain: Rovman Powell

Coach: Daren Sammy

Danger man: Nicholas Pooran

2022: First round Prospects: Failed to reach the group phase two years ago and then missed out on the 50-over World Cup entirely, the islanders are desperate to reassert themselves. The two-time champions have a stockpile of power hitters and home advantage in their favour.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran batting in the IPL

PAPUA NEW GUINEA Captain: Asadollah Vala

Coach: Tatenda Taibu

Danger man: Charles Amini

2022: First round Prospects: A T20 World Cup win is the first item on their agenda after losing all three games in their previous appearance, but the leap in quality from their East Asia-Pacific pool is huge. UGANDA Captain: Brian Masaba Coach: Abhay Sharma Danger man: Alpesh Ramjani 2022: DNQ Prospects: The final team to seal a spot at the competition, the Cranes stunned favourites Zimbabwe and pipped Kenya in the African qualifier. The country’s fourth ever World Cup team – in any sport – are already winners. GROUP D SOUTH AFRICA Captain: Aiden Markram

Coach: Rob Walter

Danger man: Heinrich Klaasen

2022: Group stage Prospects: Could this be the group to end the Proteas’ trophy drought? Misfortune usually finds them in World Cup cricket but on paper they are a well-balanced squad boasting multiple game-changers and strong depth. BANGLADESH Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Danger man: Shakib Al Hasan

2022: Group stage Prospects: Despite being ever presents across eight T20 World Cups, the Tigers have yet to reach the knockout stages. The current crop may struggle to break that streak but will aim to reach the Super 8s and work from there. SRI LANKA Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Danger man: Wanindu Hasaranga

2022: Group stage Prospects: Led by former England coach Silverwood, the Lankans are an enigmatic presence but rely heavily on their skipper, whose brand of six-hitting and mystery spin makes him a dream T20 package.

Former England coach Chris Silverwood is now in charge of Sri Lanka