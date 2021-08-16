Buttler, fresh from match-winning heroics against Australia, reined in his aggressive instincts to begin with, taking 45 balls to reach fifty, before exploding in thrilling style to finish unbeaten on 101 from 67 deliveries.

England were asked to defend a total for the first time in the tournament following three commanding wins chasing and they were initially suffocated by Sri Lanka’s bowlers after lurching to 47 for three from 10 overs in Sharjah.

Jos Buttler led England out of their first mini-crisis of the T20 World Cup and to the brink of the semi-finals as his maiden international century in the format underpinned a 26-run victory over Sri Lanka.

💬Experience helps a lot in remaining calm in those situations.💬 Jos Buttler says experience of opening and batting in the middle order helped as he scored a brilliant match-winning 💯. #T20WorldCup 📺 Reaction 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9yxoO 📋 Blog 👉 https://t.co/n5vPPPbM8Q pic.twitter.com/eQ4Xuy0Q0M

He clattered the final ball of the innings for six to reach his ton and steer England to 163 for four, the bulk of which was made up of a 112-run stand between Buttler and Eoin Morgan, before Sri Lanka responded with 137 all out.

It was a performance which suggested those who followed Richard Mann's advice to back Buttler to be England's top batsman at the T20 World Cup should be set to collect, whatever England's fate.

Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan took a couple of wickets apiece, but England’s fourth Super 12s win which all but secures their passage through to the knockout stages was soured by a right quad injury to Tymal Mills.

The left-arm paceman pulled up midway through his second over and his absence for the remainder of the match meant Morgan had to juggle his options on an evening where the dew proved challenging for England’s bowlers.

Morgan had earlier made 40 off 36 balls, going through the gears after being nine off 20 at one point, before being bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga, whose efforts of three for 21 with the ball and 34 with the bat were in vain.

But the evening belonged to Buttler, who joined Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone as the only English men to register a T20 international century, with England showing another string to their bow after losing the toss.

They were put into an awkward position in the powerplay as Jason Roy misread a googly, castled after missing a full-blooded sweep to one that skidded on, while Hasaranga had his second wicket with an identical delivery when an advancing Jonny Bairstow was beaten on the inside edge and given lbw via a review off his first ball.

Either side of those dismissals, Dawid Malan’s quiet tournament continued after being bowled through the gate by Dushmantha Chameera, leaving Buttler and Morgan with a sizeable rebuilding job.

Morgan, in particular, struggled to beat the in-field, with probing spinner Maheesh Theekshana able to get through his overs for the cost of 13 runs.

But, in avoiding a collapse, England were well stocked with batters for a late-innings charge, kickstarted in the 13th over when Buttler cleared the midwicket boundary for England’s first six.

Morgan joined in the fun with the first of three sixes in a Lahiru Kumara over which yielded 22 as he then felt Buttler’s power.

Morgan was bowled by Hasaranga in the penultimate over, at the end of which Buttler needed 13 for his first three-figure score in this format.

He had a stroke of luck on 93 when Pathum Nissanka spilled a difficult chance running in from the boundary and then gratefully accepted a leg-side full toss last up from Chameera to bring his ton.

He raised his arms aloft before being embraced by Moeen after becoming the first English man to record a century in all three international formats.