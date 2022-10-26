England suffered a major T20 World Cup setback as Ireland claimed another momentous victory over their rivals, having been given a helping hand by the rain at the MCG.
Captain Andy Balbirnie’s 62 off 47 balls underpinned Ireland’s 157 all out in 19.2 overs although his dismissal was the start of a collapse that saw his side lose their last seven wickets in 24 deliveries.
But England lurched to 86 for five under heavy cloud cover as Joss Buttler (0), Alex Hales (7) and Ben Stokes (6) all fell cheaply as Harry Brook (18) and Dawid Malan (35) tried to keep the innings together but despite a late burst of boundaries from Moeen Ali (24no), they were still short of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par when the heavens opened.
The delay proved terminal as England, on 105 for five when the downpour started, slipped to a five-run defeat under the DLS method, delivering a hammer blow to their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.
Eleven years on from their 50-over World Cup upset win over the same opponents at Bangalore, Ireland have blown this Super 12s group wide open with England needing to win their three remaining fixtures to finish in the top-two.
The only previous T20 between these teams in 2010 was also impacted by rain, which forced a no-result with the game tantalisingly poised, and England benefited on that occasion as they progressed at Ireland’s expense by virtue of a superior net run-rate before going on to win the entire World Cup.
Buttler refused to blame the Melbourne rain for England’s shock defeat by Ireland, accepting “the better team won” in Melbourne.
Asked if he had any qualms about the early finish, Buttler told Sky Sports: “Not really, it was only going to get heavier. They outplayed us in all three facets of the game. The better team won today.”
Buttler had chosen to chase knowing that a revised equation could be on the cards but felt the benefit of that decision was squandered early on.
There was a lack of discipline in helpful bowling conditions in the first half of the Ireland innings and he said: "In the first 10 overs with the ball we were poor, a long way short of where we needed to be and we let Ireland get away,” said Buttler.
“We weren’t consistent enough, we let them score on both sides of the wicket in some favourable bowling conditions. Everything was in our favour, winning the toss and electing to field knowing there was weather around. We didn’t take advantage of that.
“We let Ireland get 20 or 30 too many in that first 10. They showed us how to bowl on that wicket.”