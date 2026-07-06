T20 Blast cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for Surrey vs Sussex live on Sky Sports

The immediate outlook for Sussex is pretty bleak, both on and off the field, and things don’t get any easier when they travel to take on Surrey at the Oval in the T20 Blast on Wednesday (18:30).

The Sky Sports cameras are in town for this one, but a quick look at the South Group table tells a story: Surrey are second with five wins from nine, while Sussex have lost seven of their nine fixtures thus far.

Sussex are faring better in the County Championship, but financial troubles mean that Fynn Hudson-Prentice will join Henry Crocombe in leaving the club at the end of the season. Such developments are sure to have an unsettling effect on the field.

And Sussex have now lost three on the bounce in this competition, by seven wickets in the reverse fixture against Surrey, and then by 76 runs and 100 runs to Warwickshire and Essex respectively.

The batting looks particularly fragile, with no Sussex fifty in any of that trio of defeats.

Coming up against a strong outfit like Surrey, who have won the last four meetings between the two sides, won’t raise the mood in the Sussex camp, and a big home win would seem likely.