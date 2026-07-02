T20 Blast cricket betting tips: Preview and best bets for Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire live on Sky Sports

Yorkshire used spin effectively when winning here earlier in the season, but the hosts have had more success through seamers Dillon Pennington and Mohammad Ali.

The pitch at Trent Bridge has a reputation for big runs, but so far this season that hasn’t been the case in the Blast with 183-6 the highest score posted on this ground.

Nottinghamshire suffered a similarly slow start, but have now won their last five having thumped Leicestershire by 74 runs last time out, meaning two in-form sides face off in the T20 Blast on Friday night (18:30).

Despite their troubles, particularly in four-day cricket, Lancashire claimed a very good win in a high-scoring match in Derby on Wednesday to bring up their third straight victory in this competition.

Pakistan international Shadab Khan was outstanding for Lancashire in that earlier win over Derbyshire, hitting 58 from just 22 balls with the bat and then adding three wickets with his leg spin.

With veteran James Anderson, outstanding against Derbyshire, and LIAM LIVINGSTONE in the away attack, the visitors look to have most angles covered.

Their batting is starting to click now as well, with Ben McDermott and Livingstone both going well.

Livingstone has been outstanding, amassing 301 runs with the bat from just six games since returning from the IPL, striking at 190.50 and suggesting he might yet get another crack for England once the impending managerial clear out has taken place.

Livingstone has also taken eight wickets with his spin, and three catches, to confirm he really is the main man for Lancashire right now, seemingly relishing the move up to number three in the batting order.

His PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE of 39.5 still looks an OVERS play on current form.

Scotland opener George Munsey is another enjoying a fine campaign thus far, with 408 runs from just eight games.

On the face of it, 11/4 for him to be top Nottinghamshire batsman once again looks fair, for all old master Anderson might have something to say about that when he gets the new ball in his hand.

Posted at 11:45 BST on 02/07/26