Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
cricket icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Wes Agar helped himself to four Sydney Thunder wickets
Wes Agar helped himself to four Sydney Thunder wickets

Sydney Thunder post lowest men’s T20 score after being bowled out for 15 runs

By Sporting Life
12:43 · FRI December 16, 2022

Sydney Thunder recorded the lowest men’s T20 score as they were all out for just 15 runs in the Australian Big Bash League.

It took the Adelaide Strikers a mere 35 balls to bowl Thunder out, with Henry Thornton taking five wickets for three runs and Wes Agar four for six to win by a mammoth 124 runs at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The result means Thunder, who are led by former England coach Trevor Bayliss, now hold the record for the lowest men’s T20 score recorded, surpassing Turkey’s total of 21 runs against the Czech Republic in 2019.

Previously, the lowest total in the BBL was 57 runs, scored by the Melbourne Renegades in the 2014-15 season.

Imam-ul-Haq opens his shoulders
CLICK HERE for Pakistan v England third Test preview

The Strikers won the toss and decided to bat, with batter Chris Lynn top scoring with 36 runs to help set a chase of 139 runs.

Matt Short started the demolition for Adelaide after bowling Thunder opener Matthew Gilkes for a duck, and the wickets quickly tumbled with Thornton taking two wickets in the second over.

Agar then got in on the action by taking the wicket of England batter and T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales, who went for a duck.

Thornton and Agar then mopped up the rest of the Sydney batting order, with Thunder having lost eight wickets for 10 runs by the five-over mark.

The pair took nine wickets between them, leaving bowler Brendan Doggett as the top scorer for Thunder with four runs.

Anrich Nortje heads the staking plan at Lord's
CLICK HERE for Australia v South Africa series preview

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....