It took the Adelaide Strikers a mere 35 balls to bowl Thunder out, with Henry Thornton taking five wickets for three runs and Wes Agar four for six to win by a mammoth 124 runs at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The result means Thunder, who are led by former England coach Trevor Bayliss, now hold the record for the lowest men’s T20 score recorded, surpassing Turkey’s total of 21 runs against the Czech Republic in 2019.

Previously, the lowest total in the BBL was 57 runs, scored by the Melbourne Renegades in the 2014-15 season.