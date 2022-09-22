The White Rose, starting the day 65 runs behind at 89 for two in their second innings – following-on after being dismissed for 179 in reply to Surrey’s first-innings 333 – were bowled out again for 208 with Dan Worrall taking four for 61.

That left Surrey needing just 55 for victory, knowing that second-placed Hampshire had already lost to Kent at Southampton, and their 22-point win took them 27 clear at the top of Division One – an unassailable lead with just one game left.

It took captain Rory Burns and his fellow opener Ryan Patel only 37 balls to knock off the runs required, with the former England batter pulling his opposite number Jonny Tattersall, who took off his wicketkeeping pads to purvey some leg-breaks, for four to take Surrey home.

It was Surrey’s eighth win from 13 matches and they remain the only county from both divisions to remain unbeaten in what has been a triumphant campaign.

Yorkshire’s chances of turning the match around suffered an almost immediate blow when Cameron Steel, surprisingly given the first over of the day from the Vauxhall End, turned his googly appreciably to bowl Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 11 through a back foot defensive gate with his sixth ball.

Adam Lyth, who had battled to 36 on the second evening, resisted for almost an hour in the company of Will Fraine before the two fell in quick succession.