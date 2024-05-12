Stuart Broad hails England great James Anderson as the 'ultimate bowler' following retirement news

Anderson will step away from the England team after the first Test against West Indies in July and Broad, who formed a highly-successful opening bowling partnership with the Lancastrian for many years, believes Anderson will retire as the best bowler England has ever produced.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, Broad hailed Anderson as the 'ultimate bowler' and 'the best we've ever produced'.

"My thing was always continuous improvement. Jimmy's has always been that as well and we drove each other forward a lot with that mindset," Broad said.

"Working on different things in the nets. I think Jimmy worked on a new run-up at 41. I certainly changed mine in 2019 and I was 33/34. We always had that mindset you had to keep improving.

"That was probably why he played that much. If we didn't have that mindset, we might have played 20 Tests and then been found out."

Broad believes Anderson could well have carried on performing at the highest level and leading England's bowling attack for a few more years yet, but speculation around his place in the side ahead of an away Ashes series in Australia is something that has played on Anderson's mind more recently.