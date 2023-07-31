Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali react to Ashes 2-2 draw

Stuart Broad on his grandstand finish

“It was absolutely wonderful. I thought Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali set the tone absolutely unbelievably. Woakesy picked up a couple of wickets, particularly Steve Smith, who has just been a wonderful player to play against all these years.

“Once we got a couple we really started to believe. The crowd were unbelievable. It was so loud and we just jumped on the back of that. To contribute to the team with two wickets is very special.

“When you make that decision (to retire) you wonder what your last ball will be so to take a wicket to win an Ashes Test match is pretty cool.”

Broad on series regrets

“I don’t have many regrets with cricket. I wouldn’t have taken the second new ball at Edgbaston.

“Throughout the series the new ball has been the hardest time to bowl. We found it hard to create changes after that. If I could turn back the clock for that final hour I’d have maybe stayed with the old ball, stayed heavy and short and see if they’d make a mistake.

“I had blood in my socks, sweat and I knew the team had put their heart and soul into it and when you lose to a great team like that, but you know you’ve done everything, you’ve got to hold your head high.”

Broad on retiring Moeen Ali

“A special mention to Moeen... we’ve played a lot together and he’s been such a special friend.

“To put that performance in to help England win an Ashes Test match will be a dream come true for him.”

Moeen on retiring with a win

“Amazing finish and to finish with Broady taking the last wicket, probably the only player to take a six on his last ball and take a wicket on his last ball, amazing and it’s a great win.

“It feels amazing. To come back was obviously a little bit daunting because I’ve never played that well against Australia and it was one of those things when Stokesy asked me.

“I thought: ‘Why not? I’m going to go into a brilliant side and I still believe I can do all right,’ and it’s just great to be back part of this amazing team.

“I’m so glad I came back and said yes. Just from the first day I came back into the changing room with Baz and Stokesy and to play again with (Stuart) Broad and Jimmy (Anderson) and (Mark) Woody, it’s been amazing and I’m chuffed that I can finish with a win against Australia with a bit of a helping hand.

“They brought the best out of me but I am not complaining. I’ve had a good run and I have really enjoyed playing Test cricket with England and representing everyone in this country. It’s been amazing.”

Ben Stokes on a series draw

“I feel really good, 2-2 at the end of a series like this is a fair reflection of two teams that have gone toe-to-toe.

“Being 2-0 down, I’m not sure many teams would have been able to respond in the manner which we did. I am incredibly proud of everyone who has played, we have rotated our team, particularly through the bowlers.

“I am pretty content with everything we’ve just achieved over the last seven weeks.”