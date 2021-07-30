Sporting Life
Ben Stokes is back to lead England on Thursday
Ben Stokes is taking an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect

Ben stokes: England all-rounder to take break from cricket to prioritise his mental health

By Sporting Life
17:58 · FRI July 30, 2021

Ben Stokes “will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect”, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The 30-year-old all-rounder will play no part in the forthcoming Test series against India in a bid to safeguard his mental health and rest his injured finger.

An ECB statement read: “The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England men’s all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.

“Stokes has withdrawn from England’s Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

“The ECB fully supports Ben’s decision and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game.”

