South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn announces retirement from all cricket

The 38-year-old last represented South Africa in a T20 international against Australia in February 2020, having called time on his Test career the previous year.

Since then, Steyn has been a regular on the T20 circuit, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, as well as turning out in the Big Bash and in the Pakistan Super League as recently as March.

Despite still being able to reach speeds of 90mph, Steyn had struggled to prove quite as destructive once entering his thirties as he battled a serious injury to his bowling shoulder, as well as numerous hamstring strains and a groin tear.

When making his Test debut for South Africa against England in 2004, Steyn immediately made an impact with his slippery pace, a snaking outswinger and bulging eyes that made him an intimidating prospect for opposition batsmen all around the world.

Perhaps Steyn's finest hour came in India in 2010 when he belied lifeless conditions in Nagpur to claim 7-51 and lead his side to a famous victory, kicking off a run of form that culminated in the Proteas becoming the number one side in the world when beating England in England in 2012 to claim the Test Championship.

Steyn was also a major force in ODI cricket, though he was left heartbroken when Grant Elliott hit him for six off the penultimate ball of the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. South Africa are still to win an ICC event.

In finishing his career with 439 Test wickets at a remarkable average of 22.95, Steyn will bow out as the leading South African wicket-taker in Tests, while he also claimed 196 ODI scalps and 64 wickets in T20Is.