Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
cricket icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Fan Zhengyi winning the European Masters
Fan Zhengyi

Snooker results: Fan Zhengyi beats Ryan Day at Champion of Champions

By Sporting Life
09:49 · WED November 02, 2022

Fan Zhengyi won a last-frame decider to beat Ryan Day 6-5 and reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Champion of Champions.

World number 37 Fan hit back from 3-1 down and made breaks of 135 and 130 and four more half-century scores on his way to victory in Bolton.

Day, the world number 16, made four half-century breaks of his own in a thrilling Group Three final, but was edged out in a tense deciding frame.

Fan had earlier edged through to the group final after defeating world number two Neil Robertson 4-3.

Robertson made a 122 break in the second frame on his way to a 3-2 lead, but Fan responded with successive scores of 94 and 98 to secure an upset.

Day also won a last-frame decider in his 4-3 group win against world number seven Kyren Wilson, sealing victory with a break of 86 after letting slip a 3-1 lead.

Champion of Champions: Daily schedule & results

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker
  • John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11

  • Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Neil Robertson 3-4 Fan Zhengyi
  • Kyren Wilson 3-4 Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11

  • Fan Zhengyi 6-5 Ryan Day

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Judd Trump v Luca Brecel
  • Mark Allen v Joe Perry

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump or Luca Brecel v Mark Allen or Joe Perry

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins
  • Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan or Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong or Mink Nutcharut

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Group 1 winner v Group 4 winner

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Group 2 winner v Group 3 winner

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....