Fan Zhengyi won a last-frame decider to beat Ryan Day 6-5 and reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Champion of Champions.
World number 37 Fan hit back from 3-1 down and made breaks of 135 and 130 and four more half-century scores on his way to victory in Bolton.
Day, the world number 16, made four half-century breaks of his own in a thrilling Group Three final, but was edged out in a tense deciding frame.
Fan had earlier edged through to the group final after defeating world number two Neil Robertson 4-3.
Robertson made a 122 break in the second frame on his way to a 3-2 lead, but Fan responded with successive scores of 94 and 98 to secure an upset.
Day also won a last-frame decider in his 4-3 group win against world number seven Kyren Wilson, sealing victory with a break of 86 after letting slip a 3-1 lead.
MONDAY OCTOBER 31
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Final - best of 19
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Final - best of 19