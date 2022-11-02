World number 37 Fan hit back from 3-1 down and made breaks of 135 and 130 and four more half-century scores on his way to victory in Bolton.

Day, the world number 16, made four half-century breaks of his own in a thrilling Group Three final, but was edged out in a tense deciding frame.

Fan had earlier edged through to the group final after defeating world number two Neil Robertson 4-3.