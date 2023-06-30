Sir Geoffrey Boycott showed his dismay at Harry Brook's shot selection as he watched from the stands on day three of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.
England resumed on 278-4 with Brook and captain Ben Stokes at the crease, hopeful of significantly surpassing Australia's first innings total of 416.
But the Aussies struck with the second ball of the third morning when Stokes edged to Cameron Green at third slip.
Stokes, who had admirably blocked out 57 balls on day two, was dismissed with a beauty from Mitchell Starc that shaped back in and found the outside edge of the bat.
Green gobbled up a sharp chance in the slips and England’s chances of trying to establish a lead were dealt a damaging blow after they fell to 279 for five.
Brook’s innings ended on 50 after he spliced to Australia captain Cummins at cover from Starc’s short-pitched delivery.
It was a horrible finish to a promising knock from the Yorkshire batter and it saw England left in the perilous position of 293 for six, still 123 runs behind the tourists’ first-innings total.
The onus was now on wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to bat with the tail and try to guide the hosts into a position of strength on the third morning of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
Last week, Boycott was highly critical of England's overly attacking approach during their first Test defeat, writing in the Telegraph: "England have got carried away with Bazball and seem to think entertaining is more important than winning.
“But England supporters want one thing more than anything else – to win the Ashes. Scoring fast runs, whacking lots of fours and sixes is lovely. It is great. But only if England do not lose sight of the big prize which is to beat Australia. If at the end of the series Australia go home with the Ashes we will feel sick, regardless of how much we have been entertained.
“They are in danger of letting hubris be their downfall or, quoting William Shakespeare in Hamlet, being hoist by one’s own petard. They are going to defeat themselves. It would be sad if playing exciting cricket for a year is going to their heads.
“By all means entertain but cricket is like chess. There are moments when you need to defend. Sometimes you need to be patient and accept it. Do not just attack, attack, attack. England need a bit of common sense and pragmatism.”