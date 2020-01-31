Rohit Sharma guides India to third ODA victory over Australia

The opener struck 119 off 128 balls to help them chase down 287 for the loss of three wickets with captain Virat Kohli adding 89 at number three.

Steve Smith's first ODI hundred in exactly three years was not enough to prevent Australia losing the series 2-1, despite winning the first match in Mumbai by 10 wickets.

That innings of 131 was only backed up by Marnus Labuschagne's 54 with Mohammed Shami claiming four for 63 to keep Australia in check.

Rohit and KL Rahul put on 69 for the first wicket before Kohli joined forces with the experienced opener to add 137.

Adam Zampa ended Rohit's knock but not before he took his tally of runs at the venue to 437 in four innings, but his dismissal brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease and he crunched a 35-ball 44 to guide the hosts home in the 48th over.