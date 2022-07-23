Sam Northeast was denied the opportunity to surpass Brian Lara's First-Class record score of 501 not out, the Glamorgan batsman ending with 410 not out as his side declared at Lunch on day four of their County Championship match with Leicestershire.

Northeast has made a terrific start to life in Cardiff, kicking off his Glamorgan career with 510 runs in the recently-concluded T20 Blast and registering his first century for his new club against Nottinghamshire last week. However, he eclipsed any of his previous achievements with a batting masterclass at Grace Road, initially leading Glamorgan's early recovery having watched his side slump to 9-2 in reply to Leicestershire's first innings score of 584, before taking control of the contest by dominating mammoth partnerships with fellow centurions Colin Ingram (139) and Chris Cooke (191*).

𝗦𝗮𝗺 𝗧â𝗻 🔥🔥🔥



Sam Northeast becomes just the 2⃣nd player to ever score 3⃣0⃣0⃣ in an innings for Glamorgan 🔥



We are in awe of a majestic innings 👏👏👏



Glamorgan 557/5



𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/F3GGp6mm3i#LEIvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/xeb164X09y — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 22, 2022

Northeast first guided Glamorgan past the Follow-On target on the third afternoon, passing his previous highest score of 191 in the process, before motoring to his triple century just before the close of play. The fourth and final day began with possibility of Northeast going past Lara's record score of 501 which came against Durham in the County Championship in 1994, and the 32-year-old brought up his 400 on the stroke of Lunch, aided by two monstrous maximums down the ground. With Glamorgan still having five wickets remaining, the history books seemed likely to be rewritten as attention across the sporting world turned to Grace Road.

Glamorgan have declared. Sam Northeast finishes on 410*. Understandable, but still really disappointing. You don’t get the chance to make history very often. — Richard Mann (@Richard_Mann11) July 23, 2022