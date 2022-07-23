Sam Northeast was denied the opportunity to surpass Brian Lara's First-Class record score of 501 not out, the Glamorgan batsman ending with 410 not out as his side declared at Lunch on day four of their County Championship match with Leicestershire.
Northeast has made a terrific start to life in Cardiff, kicking off his Glamorgan career with 510 runs in the recently-concluded T20 Blast and registering his first century for his new club against Nottinghamshire last week.
However, he eclipsed any of his previous achievements with a batting masterclass at Grace Road, initially leading Glamorgan's early recovery having watched his side slump to 9-2 in reply to Leicestershire's first innings score of 584, before taking control of the contest by dominating mammoth partnerships with fellow centurions Colin Ingram (139) and Chris Cooke (191*).
Northeast first guided Glamorgan past the Follow-On target on the third afternoon, passing his previous highest score of 191 in the process, before motoring to his triple century just before the close of play.
The fourth and final day began with possibility of Northeast going past Lara's record score of 501 which came against Durham in the County Championship in 1994, and the 32-year-old brought up his 400 on the stroke of Lunch, aided by two monstrous maximums down the ground.
With Glamorgan still having five wickets remaining, the history books seemed likely to be rewritten as attention across the sporting world turned to Grace Road.
However, Glamorgan's promotion bid eventually won out, and the decision was taken by captain David Lloyd to declare the innings on 795-5, meaning the stand between Northeast and Cooke would end unbroken on 461 and allow the Welsh county two sessions to push for victory with the ball.
Northeast's innings – which contained 45 fours and three sixes in his 450-ball marathon stay – saw him join Lara, Archie MacLaren and Graeme Hick as one of only four players in the first-class game in England to score more than 400 runs in an innings.
In the end, the declaration proved perfectly-timed as Glamorgan then dismissed their opponents for 183 in 59.4 overs to win by an innings and 28 runs.
Glamorgan's lead of 211 had ensured Leicestershire would need to survive 65 overs to earn a draw, but the task proved beyond them as Michael Hogan (4-43) and Michael Neser (3-60) combined with spinner Andrew Salter (2-36) and James Harris (1-27) to blow their opponents away and push Glamorgan up to second spot in Division Two.