South Africa v England third Test: England pushing for innings victory

South Africa v England 3rd Test scorecard - Close of play on day four

England 499-9d: Pope 135*, Stokes 120; Maharaj 5-180, Rabada 2-97 South Africa 208 all out: De Kock 63; Bess 5-51, Broad 3-30 South Africa (following on) 102-6: Du Plessis 36; Root 4-31, Wood 2-23 Report England advanced towards an innings victory in the third Test against South Africa as their pacemen sent stumps flying and Joe Root played an unlikely starring role with the ball. The tourists began day four in Port Elizabeth with a blitz of four wickets for just one run as they skittled the Proteas for 209, then reduced them to 102 for six after enforcing a rare overseas follow-on.

With a lead of 188, only further rain can realistically prevent England taking a 2-1 series lead to Johannesburg, with a three-hour delay preventing them from wrapping things up well ahead of time. England made the best of every moment they had either side of that downpour, with seamers Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Mark Wood all toppling the timbers to hammer home the scoreboard pressure created by their first-innings 499. Root then elbowed his way into the tale, banking career-best figures of four for 31 as he turned in a spell worthy of a Test-class off-spinner. Play resumed at St George's Park with the hosts on 208 for six - needing 92 to make England bat again. Overnight it had looked a tight proposition but they never came close to making a fight of it, rolled in just 28 deliveries. England celebrated wickets in the each of the first three overs as off, middle and leg stump all came out of the ground. Broad set the tone with a beauty, burrowing through Vernon Philander's gate as he seamed the fifth ball of the morning prodigiously off the pitch. Curran repeated the trick from the Duck Pond End, going full and castling Quinton de Kock, who had failed to add to his overnight score of 63. Keshav Maharaj joined the procession when he aimed a reckless swipe at Broad, dragging on messily, before Kagiso Rabada moved the total along for the first time with a single. That was as good as it got, with Rabada chipping lazily to Wood at mid-off, Broad having bagged three for nought in 2.4 overs. Root accepted the chance to put the careworn hosts back in again, enforcing the follow-on for just the second time in his captaincy. England had not done so overseas since Wellington in 2013.

