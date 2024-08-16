Phoenix claim spot in eliminator after thrashing Originals in rain-hit clash

In a match reduced to 30 balls per side amid inclement conditions, Moeen Ali’s hosts came out on top to earn themselves the point they needed to secure a top-three finish.

Phoenix chased down their target of 42 with ease, Jamie Smith depositing Fazalhaq Farooqi over the boundary twice in the first five balls to set the tone for the chase.

Ben Duckett also smashed Tom Aspinwall’s first ball for six and then hit three of his next four to the boundary as the rain teemed down in Birmingham, the umpires remaining unmoved, determined to see the game to a result.

Smith was caught on the cover boundary for 14 by Sikandar Raza off Scott Currie, but Duckett (22 not out) and Moeen knocked off the remaining seven runs required with eight balls to spare, the skipper securing the win with a six off Currie over fine-leg.

After winning the toss and bowling first, Birmingham struck early as 17/1 Match Hero Adam Milne removed Matthew Hurst from the second legal delivery of the match when the young Lancastrian skied a chance to Liam Livingstone at mid-on.