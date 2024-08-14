Cricket betting tips: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals preview and best bets for The Hundred

Richard Mann has one selection for Thursday's action in The Hundred, when Birmingham Phoenix take on Manchester Originals.
1pt Adam Milne Match Hero at 17/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
The final fixture of the regular season in The Hundred takes place on Thursday, 6.30pm, UK time, when Birmingham Phoenix host Manchester Originals.
Phoenix could yet qualify for Saturday’s Eliminator, so expect them to be razor sharp against a poor Originals outfit who have managed only one win all year.
The home team are likely to go off very short, and rightly so, and their excellent seam attack is expected to exploit conditions that were very bowler friendly at Edgbaston on Monday.
This season has seen a dramatic drop in scores from last year, in part due to the white balls which have had an extra layer of lacquer on them for this tournament, and also some substandard pitches.
Tim Southee helped himself to five wickets when overhead conditions assisted his swing bowling on Monday, and with showers forecast on Thursday, we could see more of the same.
Southee is enjoying an excellent season and looks a good place to start in the Match Hero market, but ADAM MILNE is preferred to small stakes.
Milne is an excellent operator with more pace than Southee, and he has bowled much better than his returns would suggests in the last few games.
In fact, I’ve felt that Milne has been on the cusp of something special all season, and such is the fragility in the Originals batting line-up, a big haul for one of this Phoenix pace attack seems highly likely.
I’ll chance Milne at 17/1.
Posted at 1315 BST on 14/08/24
