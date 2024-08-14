Cricket betting tips: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals preview and best bets for The Hundred

The final fixture of the regular season in The Hundred takes place on Thursday, 6.30pm, UK time, when Birmingham Phoenix host Manchester Originals.

Phoenix could yet qualify for Saturday’s Eliminator, so expect them to be razor sharp against a poor Originals outfit who have managed only one win all year.

The home team are likely to go off very short, and rightly so, and their excellent seam attack is expected to exploit conditions that were very bowler friendly at Edgbaston on Monday.

This season has seen a dramatic drop in scores from last year, in part due to the white balls which have had an extra layer of lacquer on them for this tournament, and also some substandard pitches.