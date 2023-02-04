Sporting Life
Perth Scorchers celebrate
Perth Scorchers celebrate

Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat to capture fifth Big Bash title

By Sporting Life
13:44 · SAT February 04, 2023

Perth Scorchers won a fifth Big Bash League title after skipper Ashton Turner's half-century and dazzling late cameos from Cooper Connolly and Nick Hobson secured a five-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat.

Scorchers added to their previous titles in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2022 after eclipsing Heat's total of 175-7 with three balls to spare as they denied their opponents a second trophy and first since 2013.

Turner rallied Scorchers from 54-3 with a 30-ball fifty but when he and Josh Inglis departed in the same over - Turner run out after an awful mix-up with Hobson - Perth required 38 from 18 balls.

In the end they needed just 15 of them as Connolly (25*) and Hobson (18*) to power their side to a dramatic victory.

Brisbane had set a commanding total under the circumstances thanks to Nathan McSweeney's 40, which landed a 5/1 winner for Richard Mann's followers.

