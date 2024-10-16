Pakistan v England second Test day two scores and report: Home spinners shine on worn Multan pitch

Having bowled their hosts out for 366 just after the lunch break, Duckett’s masterful display of sweeping brought him 114 runs and led his side to a formidable position of 211 for two.

Pakistan left England in a spin on day two in Multan, with Ben Duckett’s fine century not enough to prevent the hosts running riot in the second Test.

England were scoring at a rapid rate and seemingly dictating terms but Pakistan’s pre-match gamble on a reused pitch was about the pay off handsomely as the tourists tumbled to 239 for six at the close.

Having loaded their attack with a phalanx of spinners, Pakistan were merely waiting for a surface that was well into its seventh consecutive day of Test cricket to start playing tricks. And, when the moment came, it came fast.

Joe Root, Duckett, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes all fell in the space of 18 deliveries, sitting ducks as the track began to offer lavish assistance.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, one of a trio of slow bowlers recalled in a major selection pivot by Pakistan, was the instigator. The 31-year-old, a striking figure with a clean-shaven head and carefully coiffured moustache, took out four of England’s top five, celebrating with blood-curdling roars and furious eyes.

Khan had already picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope, bowled round the outside edge for 29, when he initiated what could prove a decisive collapse. Root (34) was his second victim, reaching outside his off stump on the sweep but only succeeding in dragging the ball on at a trickle.

Duckett had played his hand brilliantly to that point, dropping instinctively to one knee to sweep the ball with a relentless predictability.

The left-hander claims to possess more than 10 variations on the stroke and showed off most of his arsenal here, combining standard and reverse sweeps, hitting in front and behind square and tickling fine as well as hoisting over the top. He even brought up his hundred with a classic of the genre, powered through midwicket.

But when he slashed a turner from Sajid to slip, England had lost their anchor. Brook made just nine before being comprehensively bowled by a massive off-break, staying back and losing his leg stump as the ball ragged back devilishly.