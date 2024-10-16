Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
A brilliant hundred for Ben Duckett
A brilliant hundred for Ben Duckett

Pakistan v England second Test day two scores and report: Home spinners shine on worn Multan pitch

By Sporting Life
13:48 · WED October 16, 2024

Pakistan left England in a spin on day two in Multan, with Ben Duckett’s fine century not enough to prevent the hosts running riot in the second Test.

Pakistan v England: Second Test, day two

  • Pakistan 1st inns: 366 (Ghulam 118, Saim 77; Leach 4-114, Carse 3-50)
  • England 1st inns: 239-6 (Duckett 114; Sajid 4-86)

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

Report

Pakistan left England in a spin on day two in Multan, with Ben Duckett’s fine century not enough to prevent the hosts running riot in the second Test.

Having bowled their hosts out for 366 just after the lunch break, Duckett’s masterful display of sweeping brought him 114 runs and led his side to a formidable position of 211 for two.

England were scoring at a rapid rate and seemingly dictating terms but Pakistan’s pre-match gamble on a reused pitch was about the pay off handsomely as the tourists tumbled to 239 for six at the close.

Having loaded their attack with a phalanx of spinners, Pakistan were merely waiting for a surface that was well into its seventh consecutive day of Test cricket to start playing tricks. And, when the moment came, it came fast.

Joe Root, Duckett, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes all fell in the space of 18 deliveries, sitting ducks as the track began to offer lavish assistance.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, one of a trio of slow bowlers recalled in a major selection pivot by Pakistan, was the instigator. The 31-year-old, a striking figure with a clean-shaven head and carefully coiffured moustache, took out four of England’s top five, celebrating with blood-curdling roars and furious eyes.

Khan had already picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope, bowled round the outside edge for 29, when he initiated what could prove a decisive collapse. Root (34) was his second victim, reaching outside his off stump on the sweep but only succeeding in dragging the ball on at a trickle.

Duckett had played his hand brilliantly to that point, dropping instinctively to one knee to sweep the ball with a relentless predictability.

The left-hander claims to possess more than 10 variations on the stroke and showed off most of his arsenal here, combining standard and reverse sweeps, hitting in front and behind square and tickling fine as well as hoisting over the top. He even brought up his hundred with a classic of the genre, powered through midwicket.

But when he slashed a turner from Sajid to slip, England had lost their anchor. Brook made just nine before being comprehensively bowled by a massive off-break, staying back and losing his leg stump as the ball ragged back devilishly.

That plunged Stokes into a snake-pit for his first competitive innings since tearing his hamstring in July and his resistance was brief. He lingered only five balls before he poked defensively at Noman Ali, diverting the ball into his bat and looping up for Abdullah Shafique to catch diving forwards at short-leg.

Noman had earlier taken the first wicket when Zak Crawley aimed a flashy drive at the left-arm finger spinner and nicked behind.

It was a remarkable shift in fortunes, with Pakistan’s ploy of going all in on spin in the hope that the recycled surface would oblige looking like it might backfire as it inadvertently played into Duckett’s hands. By stumps, they held all the cards with a 127-run lead that could prove impossible to overturn.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....