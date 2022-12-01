Scorecard

England first innings: 506-4: Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107, Brook 101*

England won the toss and elected to bat first

Report

England’s attacking approach reached new heights as four players smacked centuries on an extraordinary day of Test cricket that saw the tourists rack up 506 for four against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all made three figures as England, who had players struggling with a viral infection leading into their first five-day match in Pakistan since 2005, made the highest run total on day one of a Test.

It was also the first time four batters had scored tons on the opening day, with Crawley – tipped to make a century at 8/1 by Richard Mann – hitting the fastest by an England opener and Duckett and Brook compiling their first in Tests.

Crawley dispatched the first five balls for 14 runs to set the tone for the rest of the day and, alongside Duckett, put on 233 – the fastest double-century stand in Test history.

The 24-year-old only needed 86 balls to bring up his hundred, which came shortly after lunch, after England had piled up a record 174 in the opening session.

Duckett followed up with his maiden Test century from 108 balls on his recall to the side after a six-year absence.