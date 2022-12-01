Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
cricket icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Zak Crawley was an 8/1 winner for these pages
Zak Crawley was an 8/1 winner for these pages

Pakistan v England first Test day one report and scorecard: Tourists pile on the runs

By Sporting Life
12:34 · THU December 01, 2022

England’s attacking approach reached new heights as four players smacked centuries on an extraordinary day of Test cricket that saw the tourists rack up 506 for four against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Scorecard

England first innings: 506-4: Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107, Brook 101*

England won the toss and elected to bat first

Report

England’s attacking approach reached new heights as four players smacked centuries on an extraordinary day of Test cricket that saw the tourists rack up 506 for four against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all made three figures as England, who had players struggling with a viral infection leading into their first five-day match in Pakistan since 2005, made the highest run total on day one of a Test.

It was also the first time four batters had scored tons on the opening day, with Crawley – tipped to make a century at 8/1 by Richard Mann – hitting the fastest by an England opener and Duckett and Brook compiling their first in Tests.

Crawley dispatched the first five balls for 14 runs to set the tone for the rest of the day and, alongside Duckett, put on 233 – the fastest double-century stand in Test history.

The 24-year-old only needed 86 balls to bring up his hundred, which came shortly after lunch, after England had piled up a record 174 in the opening session.

Duckett followed up with his maiden Test century from 108 balls on his recall to the side after a six-year absence.

Ben Duckett celebrates his maiden Test century
Ben Duckett played brilliantly for his maiden Test century

The duo fell in successive overs, with Duckett trapped lbw by Zahid Mahmood for 107 and Crawley bowled through the gate by Haris Rauf the following over for 122.

Former captain Joe Root failed to match those heights, out lbw to Mahmood for 23.

But despite the introduction of new batters, England showed no signs of slowing down with Pope and Brook at the crease.

Pope played some elegant strokes during a chanceless century, from 90 deliveries, before he also fell lbw, with Mohammad Ali taking his first Test wicket.

Brook briefly threatened to score the fastest-ever century by an Englishman in Test cricket with an entertaining knock, including a memorable over where he struck Saud Shakeel for six successive fours in an over.

But the Yorkshireman had to settle for an 80-ball ton, the third fastest for his country, and finished the day unbeaten on 101 alongside captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes enjoyed the final few overs of the day, hitting 34 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 226 to cap off an outstanding batting performance from England.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....