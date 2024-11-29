New Zealand v England first Test day two scores and report: Harry Brook cashes in on dropped chances

Having seen the sloppiness of New Zealand’s handiwork, Pope had just cause to feel aggrieved by his own dismissal – a jaw-dropping one-handed catch from the diving Glenn Phillips. He will, though, be happy to have a score under his belt after a lean tour of Pakistan.

The tone shifted during a vital stand of 151 with Ollie Pope, who made an impressive 77 after taking over as makeshift wicketkeeper and moving down to number six in the order.

Brook gamely brushed aside his mistakes, coming after the Kiwi attack with a renewed sense of purpose after each reprieve and guiding his side to 319 for five at stumps. In doing so he raced to 2,000 Test runs in just 36 innings, the eighth fastest of all-time and second only to Herbert Sutcliffe’s record of 33 among Englishmen.

New Zealand may well have rammed home their advantage had they added Brook to their list of victims, but he was dropped four times – on 18, 41, 70 and 106 – and cashed in on his good fortune to finish 132 not out.

After bowling out the Black Caps for 348 in the morning session, England were up against it at 71 for four only to reach stumps having reclaimed the upper hand at 319 for five.

Harry Brook rode his luck all the way to a game-changing century as England fought their way back from top-order trouble on day two in Christchurch.

THEY DIDN'T DROP THIS ONE The Blackcaps dropped SIX catches against England but Glenn Phillips held onto this one to see off Ollie Pope. 📺 Watch #NZvENG with TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/P47IR7IWyn

The top order fared less well, with ducks for Zak Crawley and Joe Root, while debutant Jacob Bethell endured a tough start to standing in for Pope at number three.

Asking the 21-year-old to bat in a position he has never previously attempted in first-class cricket was always a gamble and he was caught behind for 10 after meeting a New Zealand attack who were making the new ball talk.

England started the day chasing two final wickets and Brydon Carse snapped up both. While Chris Woakes laboured at the other end, Carse showed off his range, removing Tim Southee with a bouncer and Will O’Rourke with a classic yorker.

Ball continued to dominate after the change of innings, Crawley falling to Matt Henry after 12 scoreless deliveries. That meant an uncomfortably early arrival for Bethell, whose selection in the pivotal position at three, raised plenty of eyebrows.

It was trial by fire for the Warwickshire prospect, who had already heard two big appeals when he got off the mark with a defensive nudge off his 13th ball. He was still on a single after 26 balls, with New Zealand giving nothing away cheaply.

The introduction of fellow debutant Nathan Smith brought him out of his shell, an authoritative pull for four and a sweet cut through backward point boundary showing his attacking qualities. But he soon lost the battle of the new blood, nicking Smith in the awkward channel outside off.

There was a brief delay as the umpires checked for a no-ball but Bethell’s day was done. Smith, meanwhile, was only getting started. Moments later, with the lunch break beckoning, he condemned Root to a duck on the occasion of his 150th cap.

The world’s number one Test batter was pushed on to the back foot and hacked down his stumps via bat and pad.

Ben Duckett managed to reach the break, thanks in part to another drop at slip, and managed 46 before over-committing against O’Rourke’s bouncer.

New Zealand held all the cards and would have had England 77 for five had Phillips held the first of Brook’s offerings at gully.

The ball pinged out of the middle of the bat but it was a poor drop by a player who later showed stunning reactions.

Brook’s next scoring shot sailed worryingly close to backward square but skipped away for four and he picked up six more when he rocked back and lifted Henry into the ranks of camping chairs on the grass banks.