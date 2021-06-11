England v New Zealand day two second Test report and scorecard: New Zealand's day despite Lawrence's first wicket

Scorecard: England v New Zealand second Test

England first innings: 303 (Burns 81, Lawrence 81*; Boult 4-85, Henry 3-78)

New Zealand first innings: 229-3 (Young 82, Conway 80; Broad 2-22)

England won the toss and elected to bat

Day two report

Replying to England’s 303 all out, the tourists closed just 74 behind on 229 for three – with an unexpected breakthrough off the final ball of the day raising the home side’s flagging spirits.

It was taken by Dan Lawrence, who had earlier been left stranded on 81 not out in pursuit of a maiden Test century and consoled himself with a maiden Test wicket instead.

With just 14 to his name in first-class cricket, he was given a late opportunity and had Will Young caught off bat and pad for 82.

Stuart Broad had been the standout bowler with two for 22 in 15 overs but he will still feel aggrieved that a questionable umpiring decision stopped him making an even bigger impact.

Broad had already pinned Tom Latham lbw when he found Devon Conway’s edge and saw Zak Crawley tumble forward to take a low catch at third slip.

The opener scored a double century on debut last week but England were sure they had him for just 22 until the left-hander stood his ground and the on-field umpires sent a soft ‘not out’ signal upstairs.

The bowler was visibly unimpressed by that and when third umpire Michael Gough also found in the batsman’s favour, it did little to improve his mood.

Broad could yet find salt being rubbed into his wounds if the match referee – his father Chris – opts to censure him for dissent.

Replays seemed to suggest that England, and Broad, had been harshly treated but Conway was free to score another 58 runs.

Broad and Crawley eventually got their man, this time whipping flamboyantly to the mid-wicket boundary, but by then the damage had been done.

Conway, who looks to the manor born at this level, put on 96 for the second wicket with Young, who really should have been gone for just seven.