Scorecard

Afghanistan 124-8 (Najibullah 73; Boult 3-17)

New Zealand 125-2 (Williamson 40*, Conway 36*; Rashid 1-27, Mujeeb 1-31)

Report

New Zealand secured their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and dumped out India with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Kane Williamson led from the front with an unbeaten 40 as the Kiwis reached their 125-run target with 11 balls to spare on Sunday.

Williamson shared in an unbroken stand of 68 from 57 balls for the third wicket with Devon Conway, who weighed in with 36 not out in what proved a straightforward run chase.

Afghanistan, who had gone into the match with an outside chance of making the last four themselves, failed to post a competitive total despite an impressive 73 from Najibullah Zadran.

The Black Caps were outstanding in the field and took an early grip on the game as they reduced Afghanistan to 19 for three inside the power play.

Zadran held the innings together, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 48-ball knock but Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee both struck to end promising partnerships with Gulbadin Naib and captain Mohammad Nabi.

Zadran himself eventually fell to a superb diving catch from James Neesham off the bowling of Trent Boult on the long off boundary in the 19th over. Karim Janat holed out to Sodhi at long leg off the same bowler two balls later.

With Rashid Khan adding only three off seven balls, Afghanistan were restricted to 124 for eight from their allocation. Boult finished with three for 17 and Southee two for 24.

Afghanistan’s hopes rested with their attack and they were at least boosted by the presence of off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who passed a fitness test to feature.

Mujeeb did account for Daryl Mitchell (17) in the fourth over and star spinner Khan removed Martin Guptill for a brisk 28 but New Zealand never looked like falling short.

Williamson and wicketkeeper Conway – who also each took brilliant catches in the Afghanistan innings – were largely untroubled as they completed the job. Conway, however, was perhaps lucky Afghanistan did not appeal for a caught behind early in his innings when replays suggested there may have been an edge.

New Zealand join Pakistan in qualifying for semi-finals from Group Two with pre-tournament favourites India eliminated regardless of the outcome of their final game against Namibia.