Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
cricket icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Six Nations
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Action from the Indian Premier League

Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

By Sporting Life
11:39 · WED March 31, 2021

The Indian Premier League takes centre stage in the latest Cricket...Only Bettor podcast, which takes an in-depth look at the chances of Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Paul is keen to make a case for the Kings who are currently outsiders for the title despite adding impressive overseas quality to their ranks at the recent auction, but there is less enthusiasm for the Royals who are likely to miss Jofra Archer for the whole campaign.

Still, Richard nominates a 33/1 selection in one of the Royals' side markets, while taking 4/1 about the struggling franchise to finish bottom is universally endorsed.

KKR are more tricky to weigh up, with the balance of their side expected to cause problems. That hasn't stopped Ed finding a bet, though, similarly in the top batsman market as he unfurls a mass of interesting statistics.

With the Super Kings also coming under the microscope, there is plenty to chew over – even before this week's best bets are delivered.

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content