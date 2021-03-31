Listen: Betfair cricket IPL podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

The Indian Premier League takes centre stage in the latest Cricket...Only Bettor podcast, which takes an in-depth look at the chances of Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Paul is keen to make a case for the Kings who are currently outsiders for the title despite adding impressive overseas quality to their ranks at the recent auction, but there is less enthusiasm for the Royals who are likely to miss Jofra Archer for the whole campaign.

Still, Richard nominates a 33/1 selection in one of the Royals' side markets, while taking 4/1 about the struggling franchise to finish bottom is universally endorsed.

KKR are more tricky to weigh up, with the balance of their side expected to cause problems. That hasn't stopped Ed finding a bet, though, similarly in the top batsman market as he unfurls a mass of interesting statistics.

With the Super Kings also coming under the microscope, there is plenty to chew over – even before this week's best bets are delivered.