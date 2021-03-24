Horse Racing
Rohit Sharma celebrates

Listen: Betfair cricket podcast featuring Sporting Life expert Richard Mann

By Sporting Life
19:44 · WED March 24, 2021

As England's tour of India turns to the 50-over format, the team ponder whether the tourists can end a challenging few months on a high against their ultra-impressive hosts.

Big things are once again predicted for India's powerhouse batting duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with big runs expected from both sides in Pune.

Bangladesh look up against it when they take on New Zealand in the opening T20I in Hamilton on Sunday, but there is unanimous agreement for a strong bet in that clash, while Paul also has an eye on the ongoing Test series between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Looking further ahead, Ed offers some early thoughts on the IPL after Richard has weighed in on the current debate surrounding Dawid Malan's position in England's T20 team and the need for him to perform well for Punjab Kings in the comings weeks.

Richard, Ed and Paul also answer some listener questions as they explain the different theories behind their methods when trying to find an edge in cricket betting.

